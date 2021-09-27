MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, September 26
|Goals
|Ola Kamara, DC
|16
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|14
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|13
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|13
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|12
|Adam Buksa, NE
|12
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|12
|Ricardo Pepi, DAL
|12
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|11
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|11
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|11
|Felipe Mora, POR
|11
|Assists
|Carles Gil, NE
|16
|Julian Gressel, DC
|11
|Djordje Mihailovic, MTL
|11
|Mauricio Pereyra, ORL
|10
|Aaron Herrera, RSL
|9
|Maximiliano Moralez, NYC
|9
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|9
|Jack Price, COL
|9
|Albert Rusnak, RSL
|9
|Luciano Acosta, CIN
|8
|Joao Paulo, SEA
|8
___
|Shots
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|110
|Adam Buksa, NE
|91
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|84
|Fabio, NYR
|73
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|72
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|71
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|67
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|66
|Patryk Klimala, NYR
|64
|Marcelino Moreno, ATL
|64
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|64
___
|Shots on Goal
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|49
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|34
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|34
|Adam Buksa, NE
|32
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|31
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|30
|CJ Sapong, NSH
|30
|Ricardo Pepi, DAL
|28
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|27
|Randall Leal, NSH
|27
___
|Cautions
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|11
|Gregore, MCF
|11
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|11
|Fafa Picault, HOU
|9
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|8
|Kyle Duncan, NYR
|8
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|8
|Santiago Sosa, ATL
|8
|Victor Wanyama, MTL
|8
7 players tied with 7
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Gregore, MCF
|11
|2
|13
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|11
|0
|11
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|11
|0
|11
|Fafa Picault, HOU
|9
|0
|9
|Victor Wanyama, MTL
|8
|1
|9
|Rudy Camacho, MTL
|6
|2
|8
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|8
|0
|8
|Kyle Duncan, NYR
|8
|0
|8
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|8
|0
|8
|Santiago Sosa, ATL
|8
|0
|8
|Dru Yearwood, NYR
|7
|1
|8
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Tyler Miller, MIN
|0.90
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.92
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.95
|William Yarbrough, COL
|0.96
|Bill Hamid, DC
|0.98
|Tim Melia, KC
|1.00
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.10
|Stefan Cleveland, SEA
|1.13
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|1.16
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.19
___
|Shutouts
|Joe Willis, NSH
|11
|William Yarbrough, COL
|10
|Andre Blake, PHI
|9
|Tyler Miller, MIN
|9
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|8
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|7
|Tim Melia, KC
|7
|Bill Hamid, DC
|6
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|6
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|5
|Eloy Room, CLB
|5
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|5
___
|Saves
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|112
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|100
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|92
|William Yarbrough, COL
|77
|Matt Turner, NE
|75
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|73
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|72
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|71
|Joe Willis, NSH
|71
|Eloy Room, CLB
|70
___
