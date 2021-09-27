Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » MLS Leaders

MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 10:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Sunday, September 26

Goals
Ola Kamara, DC 16
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 14
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 13
Daniel Salloi, KC 13
Gustavo Bou, NE 12
Adam Buksa, NE 12
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 12
Ricardo Pepi, DAL 12
Javier Hernandez, LA 11
Damir Kreilach, RSL 11
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 11
Felipe Mora, POR 11
Assists
Carles Gil, NE 16
Julian Gressel, DC 11
Djordje Mihailovic, MTL 11
Mauricio Pereyra, ORL 10
Aaron Herrera, RSL 9
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 9
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 9
Jack Price, COL 9
Albert Rusnak, RSL 9
Luciano Acosta, CIN 8
Joao Paulo, SEA 8

___

Shots
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 110
Adam Buksa, NE 91
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 84
Fabio, NYR 73
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 72
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 71
Daniel Salloi, KC 67
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 66
Patryk Klimala, NYR 64
Marcelino Moreno, ATL 64
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 64

___

Shots on Goal
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 49
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 34
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 34
Adam Buksa, NE 32
Daniel Salloi, KC 31
Damir Kreilach, RSL 30
CJ Sapong, NSH 30
Ricardo Pepi, DAL 28
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 27
Randall Leal, NSH 27

___

Cautions
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 11
Gregore, MCF 11
Eric Remedi, SJ 11
Fafa Picault, HOU 9
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 8
Kyle Duncan, NYR 8
Damir Kreilach, RSL 8
Santiago Sosa, ATL 8
Victor Wanyama, MTL 8

7 players tied with 7

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Gregore, MCF 11 2 13
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 11 0 11
Eric Remedi, SJ 11 0 11
Fafa Picault, HOU 9 0 9
Victor Wanyama, MTL 8 1 9
Rudy Camacho, MTL 6 2 8
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 8 0 8
Kyle Duncan, NYR 8 0 8
Damir Kreilach, RSL 8 0 8
Santiago Sosa, ATL 8 0 8
Dru Yearwood, NYR 7 1 8

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, MIN 0.90
Joe Willis, NSH 0.92
Andre Blake, PHI 0.95
William Yarbrough, COL 0.96
Bill Hamid, DC 0.98
Tim Melia, KC 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.10
Stefan Cleveland, SEA 1.13
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.16
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.19

___

Shutouts
Joe Willis, NSH 11
William Yarbrough, COL 10
Andre Blake, PHI 9
Tyler Miller, MIN 9
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 8
Brad Guzan, ATL 7
Tim Melia, KC 7
Bill Hamid, DC 6
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Pedro Gallese, ORL 5
Eloy Room, CLB 5
Brad Stuver, ATX 5

___

Saves
Brad Stuver, ATX 112
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 100
Jonathan Bond, LA 92
William Yarbrough, COL 77
Matt Turner, NE 75
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 73
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 72
Brad Guzan, ATL 71
Joe Willis, NSH 71
Eloy Room, CLB 70

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal cyber agencies call zero trust ‘new normal’ of security, partnering to implement

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up