Miami wins third straight for first time in club history

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 10:27 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Christian Makoun scored on a penalty kick in the 95th minute and Inter Miami beat 10-man Toronto FC 1-0 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak in club history.

Miami (9-9-5) has won five of its last six matches, with one draw, including 1-0 wins over Cincinnati, Columbus and Toronto. Miami has kept clean sheets in four consecutive matches for the first time in club history. Toronto (3-15-6) had its losing streak extended to six games.

Makoun, who was taken down by Chris Mavinga, sent goalkeeper Alex Bono the wrong way on the penalty kick.

Kemar Lawrence received a straight red card in the 37th for grabbing Robbie Robinson, denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

