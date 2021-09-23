Coronavirus News: The nuance of dealing with COVID-19 | New cases in Montgomery Co. | 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Leader Bayern Munich…

MATCHDAY: Leader Bayern Munich takes on promoted Fürth

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 9:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

Bayern Munich visits promoted Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga looking for another big win. Bayern beat the other promoted team in the league, Bochum, 7-0 last week with two goals by midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Bayern is top of the league — level on points with Wolfsburg — and has 20 goals from five Bundesliga games. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could have next week’s Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv in mind when selecting his team.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

HUD rolls out AI risk management platform to fight fraud in grant spending

Emerging tech brings different results to Labor, Army, USCIS

Pentagon looks to cement career paths for software acquisition experts

Space Force building a new kind of talent management system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up