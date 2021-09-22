AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .321; Gurriel, Houston, .319; Brantley, Houston, .315; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .304; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; T.Hernández,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .321; Gurriel, Houston, .319; Brantley, Houston, .315; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .304; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; T.Hernández, Toronto, .303; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Mullins, Baltimore, .302; Tucker, Houston, .296; Bichette, Toronto, .292.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 119; Bichette, Toronto, 113; Altuve, Houston, 109; Semien, Toronto, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Haniger, Seattle, 102; Correa, Houston, 100; Olson, Oakland, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 94.

RBI_S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 108; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Olson, Oakland, 104; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 100; Seager, Seattle, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 98; Bichette, Toronto, 98.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 180; Bichette, Toronto, 174; Merrifield, Kansas City, 174; Mullins, Baltimore, 171; Semien, Toronto, 162; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 161; S.Perez, Kansas City, 161; Schoop, Detroit, 161; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 160; Gurriel, Houston, 159.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 41; J.Martinez, Boston, 38; Semien, Toronto, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Mullins, Baltimore, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Correa, Houston, 34; K.Hernández, Boston, 34; Polanco, Minnesota, 34.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Arraez, Minnesota, 5; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 41; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Seager, Seattle, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Bichette, Toronto, 22; Moore, Seattle, 21; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 20; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 19.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Ray, Toronto, 12-6; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.72; G.Cole, New York, 3.03; McCullers Jr., Houston, 3.11; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Berríos, Toronto, 3.45; Montas, Oakland, 3.57; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.58; Flexen, Seattle, 3.66; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70; Irvin, Oakland, 3.94.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 238; G.Cole, New York, 231; Cease, Chicago, 212; Giolito, Chicago, 192; Montas, Oakland, 192; Eovaldi, Boston, 188; Berríos, Toronto, 187; Rodón, Chicago, 181; Manaea, Oakland, 180; McCullers Jr., Houston, 176.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.