Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 12:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .321; Gurriel, Houston, .319; Brantley, Houston, .315; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .304; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; T.Hernández, Toronto, .303; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Mullins, Baltimore, .302; Tucker, Houston, .296; Bichette, Toronto, .292.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 119; Bichette, Toronto, 113; Altuve, Houston, 109; Semien, Toronto, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Haniger, Seattle, 102; Correa, Houston, 100; Olson, Oakland, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 94.

RBI_S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 108; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Olson, Oakland, 104; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 100; Seager, Seattle, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 98; Bichette, Toronto, 98.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 180; Bichette, Toronto, 174; Merrifield, Kansas City, 174; Mullins, Baltimore, 171; Semien, Toronto, 162; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 161; S.Perez, Kansas City, 161; Schoop, Detroit, 161; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 160; Gurriel, Houston, 159.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 41; J.Martinez, Boston, 38; Semien, Toronto, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Mullins, Baltimore, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Correa, Houston, 34; K.Hernández, Boston, 34; Polanco, Minnesota, 34.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Arraez, Minnesota, 5; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 41; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Seager, Seattle, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Bichette, Toronto, 22; Moore, Seattle, 21; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 20; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 19.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Ray, Toronto, 12-6; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.72; G.Cole, New York, 3.03; McCullers Jr., Houston, 3.11; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Berríos, Toronto, 3.45; Montas, Oakland, 3.57; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.58; Flexen, Seattle, 3.66; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70; Irvin, Oakland, 3.94.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 238; G.Cole, New York, 231; Cease, Chicago, 212; Giolito, Chicago, 192; Montas, Oakland, 192; Eovaldi, Boston, 188; Berríos, Toronto, 187; Rodón, Chicago, 181; Manaea, Oakland, 180; McCullers Jr., Houston, 176.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

National Secure Data Service takes shape as advisory committee drafts report to OMB

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

DoD planning to create big data platform to better understand supply chain risks

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up