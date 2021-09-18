Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 11:08 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Jupiter (Miami) 61 55 .526
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 59 55 .518 1
Daytona (Cincinnati) 59 60 .496
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 37 79 .319 24
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 73 42 .635
x-Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 71 47 .602
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 59 54 .522 13
Dunedin (Toronto) 56 63 .471 19
Lakeland (Detroit) 54 63 .462 20
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 52 63 .452 21
x-clinched playoff

___

Friday’s Game

Tampa at Fort Myers, 1st game, susp.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 2nd game, ppd.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Bradenton 1

Dunedin 7, Clearwater 6

Daytona 7, Palm Beach 1, 1st game

Palm Beach 11, Daytona 3, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 6, Fort Myers 5, 1st game

Fort Myers 3, Tampa 0, 2nd game

Lakeland 8, Bradenton 2

St. Lucie 4, Jupiter 3, 8 innings

Palm Beach 6, Daytona 1

Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1

Sunday’s Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 10 a.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

