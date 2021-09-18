Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Jupiter (Miami) 61 55 .526 — St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 59…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Jupiter (Miami) 61 55 .526 — St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 59 55 .518 1 Daytona (Cincinnati) 59 60 .496 3½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 37 79 .319 24 West Division W L Pct. GB x-Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 73 42 .635 — x-Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 71 47 .602 3½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 59 54 .522 13 Dunedin (Toronto) 56 63 .471 19 Lakeland (Detroit) 54 63 .462 20 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 52 63 .452 21 x-clinched playoff

Friday’s Game

Tampa at Fort Myers, 1st game, susp.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 2nd game, ppd.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Bradenton 1

Dunedin 7, Clearwater 6

Daytona 7, Palm Beach 1, 1st game

Palm Beach 11, Daytona 3, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 6, Fort Myers 5, 1st game

Fort Myers 3, Tampa 0, 2nd game

Lakeland 8, Bradenton 2

St. Lucie 4, Jupiter 3, 8 innings

Palm Beach 6, Daytona 1

Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1

Sunday’s Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 10 a.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

