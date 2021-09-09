9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record | Moussaoui trial revisited | Future threats remain
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 11:54 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Jupiter (Miami) 59 50 .541
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 55 52 .514 3
Daytona (Cincinnati) 55 56 .495 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 33 75 .306 25½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 71 37 .657
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 68 42 .618 4
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 55 52 .514 15½
Dunedin (Toronto) 51 59 .464 21
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 48 59 .449 22½
Lakeland (Detroit) 48 61 .440 23½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland 2, St. Lucie 1

Bradenton 4, Clearwater 2, 1st game

Clearwater 5, Bradenton 3, 2nd game

Dunedin 11, Tampa 8

Daytona 6, Jupiter 4

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, susp.

Thursday’s Games

Dunedin at Tampa, susp.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, ppd.

Jupiter 7, Daytona 1

Bradenton 9, Clearwater 4

Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 6, 1st game

Fort Myers 11, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

