Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Jupiter (Miami) 59 50 .541 — St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 55 52 .514 3 Daytona (Cincinnati) 55 56 .495 5 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 33 75 .306 25½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 71 37 .657 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 68 42 .618 4 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 55 52 .514 15½ Dunedin (Toronto) 51 59 .464 21 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 48 59 .449 22½ Lakeland (Detroit) 48 61 .440 23½

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland 2, St. Lucie 1

Bradenton 4, Clearwater 2, 1st game

Clearwater 5, Bradenton 3, 2nd game

Dunedin 11, Tampa 8

Daytona 6, Jupiter 4

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, susp.

Thursday’s Games

Dunedin at Tampa, susp.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, ppd.

Jupiter 7, Daytona 1

Bradenton 9, Clearwater 4

Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 6, 1st game

Fort Myers 11, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

