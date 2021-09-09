Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|59
|50
|.541
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|55
|52
|.514
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|55
|56
|.495
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|33
|75
|.306
|25½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|71
|37
|.657
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|68
|42
|.618
|4
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|55
|52
|.514
|15½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|51
|59
|.464
|21
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|48
|59
|.449
|22½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|48
|61
|.440
|23½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland 2, St. Lucie 1
Bradenton 4, Clearwater 2, 1st game
Clearwater 5, Bradenton 3, 2nd game
Dunedin 11, Tampa 8
Daytona 6, Jupiter 4
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, susp.
|Thursday’s Games
Dunedin at Tampa, susp.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, ppd.
Jupiter 7, Daytona 1
Bradenton 9, Clearwater 4
Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 6, 1st game
Fort Myers 11, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game
|Friday’s Games
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
