Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 69 46 .600 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 66 49 .574 3 Fayetteville (Houston) 52 63 .452 17 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 36 79 .313 33 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 70 45 .609 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 64 51 .557 6 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 57 58 .496 13 Fredericksburg (Washington) 40 75 .348 30 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 80 35 .696 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 57 58 .496 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 51 64 .443 29 Columbia (Kansas City) 48 67 .417 32

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis 6, Fayetteville 2

Down East 5, Carolina 2

Delmarva 4, Fredericksburg 3

Lynchburg 10, Salem 5

Myrtle Beach 4, Charleston 0

Columbia 7, Augusta 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina 10, Fayetteville 7

Down East 7, Charleston 7, 10 innings

Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 4

Salem 8, Delmarva 2

Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 3

Kannapolis 6, Columbia 5

Wednesday’s Games

Carolinaat Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Carolinaat Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

