Low-A East Glance

|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|64
|46
|.582
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|51
|59
|.464
|14
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|78
|.291
|33
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|67
|43
|.609
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|61
|49
|.555
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|54
|56
|.491
|13
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|39
|71
|.355
|28
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|77
|32
|.706
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|55
|54
|.505
|22
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|62
|.431
|30
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|46
|63
|.422
|31
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Salem 10, Lynchburg 2
Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 1
Down East 17, Carolina 5
Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6
Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 6
Augusta 7, Columbia 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Lynchburg 5, Salem 4
Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 3
Carolina 8, Down East 6
Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 3
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, ppd.
Columbia at Augusta, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
