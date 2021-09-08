Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 65 45 .591 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 64 46…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 65 45 .591 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 64 46 .582 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 51 59 .464 14 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 78 .291 33 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 67 43 .609 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 61 49 .555 6 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 54 56 .491 13 Fredericksburg (Washington) 39 71 .355 28 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 77 32 .706 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 54 .505 22 Columbia (Kansas City) 47 62 .431 30 Augusta (Atlanta) 46 63 .422 31

Tuesday’s Games

Salem 10, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 1

Down East 17, Carolina 5

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6

Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 6

Augusta 7, Columbia 1

Wednesday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 8, Down East 6

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, ppd.

Columbia at Augusta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

