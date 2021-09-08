9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 11:19 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 65 45 .591
Carolina (Milwaukee) 64 46 .582 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 51 59 .464 14
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 78 .291 33
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 67 43 .609
Delmarva (Baltimore) 61 49 .555 6
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 54 56 .491 13
Fredericksburg (Washington) 39 71 .355 28
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 77 32 .706
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 54 .505 22
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 62 .431 30
Augusta (Atlanta) 46 63 .422 31

___

Tuesday’s Games

Salem 10, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 1

Down East 17, Carolina 5

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6

Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 6

Augusta 7, Columbia 1

Wednesday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 8, Down East 6

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, ppd.

Columbia at Augusta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

