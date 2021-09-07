9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 11:34 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 65 44 .596
Carolina (Milwaukee) 63 46 .578 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 50 59 .459 15
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 77 .294 33
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 67 42 .615
Delmarva (Baltimore) 61 48 .560 6
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 53 56 .486 14
Fredericksburg (Washington) 38 71 .349 29
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 77 32 .706
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 54 .505 22
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 62 .431 30
Augusta (Atlanta) 46 63 .422 31

___

Sunday’s Games

Down East 8, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 8, Delmarva 4, 10 innings

Augusta 8, Fayetteville 6

Salem 6, Fredericksburg 5, 10 innings

Charleston 7, Columbia 6, 10 innings

Lynchburg 10, Myrtle Beach 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem 10, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 1

Down East 17, Carolina 5

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6

Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 6

Augusta 7, Columbia 1

Wednesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

