Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|65
|44
|.596
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|63
|46
|.578
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|50
|59
|.459
|15
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|77
|.294
|33
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|67
|42
|.615
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|61
|48
|.560
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|53
|56
|.486
|14
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|38
|71
|.349
|29
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|77
|32
|.706
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|55
|54
|.505
|22
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|62
|.431
|30
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|46
|63
|.422
|31
___
|Sunday’s Games
Down East 8, Kannapolis 2
Carolina 8, Delmarva 4, 10 innings
Augusta 8, Fayetteville 6
Salem 6, Fredericksburg 5, 10 innings
Charleston 7, Columbia 6, 10 innings
Lynchburg 10, Myrtle Beach 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salem 10, Lynchburg 2
Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 1
Down East 17, Carolina 5
Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6
Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 6
Augusta 7, Columbia 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
