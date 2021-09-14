High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|68
|47
|.591
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|57
|57
|.500
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|53
|60
|.469
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|52
|61
|.460
|15
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|67
|.407
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|79
|36
|.687
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|72
|43
|.626
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|63
|52
|.548
|16
|Rome (Atlanta)
|55
|59
|.482
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|51
|60
|.459
|26
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|67
|.402
|32½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|41
|73
|.360
|37½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 3
Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 4
Rome 10, Asheville 5
Bowling Green 9, Winston-Salem 3
Greenville 4, Hickory 3
Hudson Valley 13, Brooklyn 9
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday’s Games
Ashville 8, Winston-Salem 0
Rome 8, Hickory 1
Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 2
Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 1
Aberdeen 3, Greenville 1
Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 11 a.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, canc.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.