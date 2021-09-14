Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. updates quarantine rules | Army Ten-Miler goes virtual | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 68 47 .591
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 57 57 .500 10½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 53 60 .469 14
Wilmington (Washington) 52 61 .460 15
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 46 67 .407 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 79 36 .687
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 72 43 .626 7
Greenville (Boston) 63 52 .548 16
Rome (Atlanta) 55 59 .482 23½
Asheville (Houston) 51 60 .459 26
Hickory (Texas) 45 67 .402 32½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 73 .360 37½

___

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 3

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 4

Rome 10, Asheville 5

Bowling Green 9, Winston-Salem 3

Greenville 4, Hickory 3

Hudson Valley 13, Brooklyn 9

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Ashville 8, Winston-Salem 0

Rome 8, Hickory 1

Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 2

Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 1

Aberdeen 3, Greenville 1

Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 0

Wednesday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 11 a.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, canc.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FDIC, State finding novel approaches to bring new technology to users

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

Federal retirement claims processing not getting any faster

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up