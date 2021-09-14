High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 68 47 .591 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 57…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 68 47 .591 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 57 57 .500 10½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 53 60 .469 14 Wilmington (Washington) 52 61 .460 15 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 46 67 .407 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 79 36 .687 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 72 43 .626 7 Greenville (Boston) 63 52 .548 16 Rome (Atlanta) 55 59 .482 23½ Asheville (Houston) 51 60 .459 26 Hickory (Texas) 45 67 .402 32½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 73 .360 37½

___

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 3

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 4

Rome 10, Asheville 5

Bowling Green 9, Winston-Salem 3

Greenville 4, Hickory 3

Hudson Valley 13, Brooklyn 9

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Ashville 8, Winston-Salem 0

Rome 8, Hickory 1

Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 2

Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 1

Aberdeen 3, Greenville 1

Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 0

Wednesday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 11 a.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, canc.

