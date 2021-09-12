Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 9:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 68 46 .596
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56 57 .496 11½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 53 59 .473 14
Wilmington (Washington) 51 61 .455 16
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 45 67 .402 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 79 35 .693
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 71 43 .623 8
Greenville (Boston) 63 51 .553 16
Rome (Atlanta) 54 59 .478 24½
Asheville (Houston) 50 60 .455 27
Hickory (Texas) 45 66 .405 32½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 72 .363 37½

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 15, Winston-Salem 4

Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 2

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 0

Asheville 15, Rome 3

Greenville 7, Hickory 4

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 3

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 3

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 4

Rome 10, Asheville 5

Bowling Green 9, Winston-Salem 3

Greenville 4, Hickory 3

Hudson Valley 13, Brooklyn 9

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 3:36 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up