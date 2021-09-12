High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 68 46 .596 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 68 46 .596 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56 57 .496 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 53 59 .473 14 Wilmington (Washington) 51 61 .455 16 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 45 67 .402 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 79 35 .693 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 71 43 .623 8 Greenville (Boston) 63 51 .553 16 Rome (Atlanta) 54 59 .478 24½ Asheville (Houston) 50 60 .455 27 Hickory (Texas) 45 66 .405 32½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 72 .363 37½

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 15, Winston-Salem 4

Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 2

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 0

Asheville 15, Rome 3

Greenville 7, Hickory 4

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 3

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 3

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 4

Rome 10, Asheville 5

Bowling Green 9, Winston-Salem 3

Greenville 4, Hickory 3

Hudson Valley 13, Brooklyn 9

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 3:36 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

