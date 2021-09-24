PREP FOOTBALL=
Appomattox 63, Dan River 12
Battlefield 16, Osbourn 0
Bayside 16, Landstown 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, The Covenant School 6
Brentsville 23, Meridian High School 20
Broad Run 44, Woodgrove 0
Broadwater Academy 38, Brunswick Academy 12
Brunswick, Md. 52, Rock Ridge 8
Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 0
Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0
Chantilly 35, George Marshall 6
Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7
Churchland 7, Norview 0
Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12
E.C. Glass 35, Liberty-Bedford 0
Fishburne Military 39, Roanoke Catholic 24
Franklin 45, Windsor 0
Fredericksburg Christian 62, Massanutten Military 6
GW-Danville 61, Patrick County 12
Giles 40, Fort Chiswell 21
Glenvar 28, Carroll County 0
Graham 28, Galax 0
Green Run 68, First Colonial 8
Greenbrier Christian 34, Chincoteague 13
Holston 21, Eastside 12
Independence 40, Dominion 0
Indian River 41, Nansemond River 18
Isle of Wight Academy 42, Hargrave Military 0
James Madison 48, Langley 0
Kellam 51, Princess Anne 0
Kempsville 17, Salem-Va. Beach 8
King George 41, James Monroe 7
Lake Braddock 56, Annandale 0
Landon, Md. 20, Woodberry Forest 3
Loudoun County 27, Loudoun Valley 6
Manchester 42, James River-Midlothian 7
Maury 48, Lake Taylor 12
Oscar Smith 57, Hickory 0
Page County def. Madison County, forfeit
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, John Battle 6
Patriot 48, Osbourn Park 0
Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 7
Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7
South County 62, Justice High School 0
Spotsylvania 23, Courtland 20
St. Christopher’s 56, Norfolk Academy 0
Stone Bridge 51, Riverside 7
TJHS 37, John Marshall 0
Tug Valley, W.Va. 43, Hurley 8
Tuscarora 42, Briar Woods 8
Union 54, Gate City 13
Varina 52, Mechanicsville High School 13
W.T. Woodson 35, John R. Lewis 2
Waynesboro 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 13
Western Albemarle 17, Goochland 7
Westfield 13, Yorktown 7
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
Woodside 28, Gloucester 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Richlands, ppd.
Covington vs. James Monroe, W.Va., ccd.
Henrico vs. Highland Springs, ppd.
Stuarts Draft vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.
Twin Springs vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Sep 24th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.