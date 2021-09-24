Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 9:34 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appomattox 63, Dan River 12

Battlefield 16, Osbourn 0

Bayside 16, Landstown 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, The Covenant School 6

Brentsville 23, Meridian High School 20

Broad Run 44, Woodgrove 0

Broadwater Academy 38, Brunswick Academy 12

Brunswick, Md. 52, Rock Ridge 8

Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 0

Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0

Chantilly 35, George Marshall 6

Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7

Churchland 7, Norview 0

Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12

E.C. Glass 35, Liberty-Bedford 0

Fishburne Military 39, Roanoke Catholic 24

Franklin 45, Windsor 0

Fredericksburg Christian 62, Massanutten Military 6

GW-Danville 61, Patrick County 12

Giles 40, Fort Chiswell 21

Glenvar 28, Carroll County 0

Graham 28, Galax 0

Green Run 68, First Colonial 8

Greenbrier Christian 34, Chincoteague 13

Holston 21, Eastside 12

Independence 40, Dominion 0

Indian River 41, Nansemond River 18

Isle of Wight Academy 42, Hargrave Military 0

James Madison 48, Langley 0

Kellam 51, Princess Anne 0

Kempsville 17, Salem-Va. Beach 8

King George 41, James Monroe 7

Lake Braddock 56, Annandale 0

Landon, Md. 20, Woodberry Forest 3

Loudoun County 27, Loudoun Valley 6

Manchester 42, James River-Midlothian 7

Maury 48, Lake Taylor 12

Oscar Smith 57, Hickory 0

Page County def. Madison County, forfeit

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, John Battle 6

Patriot 48, Osbourn Park 0

Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 7

Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7

South County 62, Justice High School 0

Spotsylvania 23, Courtland 20

St. Christopher’s 56, Norfolk Academy 0

Stone Bridge 51, Riverside 7

TJHS 37, John Marshall 0

Tug Valley, W.Va. 43, Hurley 8

Tuscarora 42, Briar Woods 8

Union 54, Gate City 13

Varina 52, Mechanicsville High School 13

W.T. Woodson 35, John R. Lewis 2

Waynesboro 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 13

Western Albemarle 17, Goochland 7

Westfield 13, Yorktown 7

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0

Woodside 28, Gloucester 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Richlands, ppd.

Covington vs. James Monroe, W.Va., ccd.

Henrico vs. Highland Springs, ppd.

Stuarts Draft vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.

Twin Springs vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Sep 24th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

