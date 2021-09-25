FBC Glance

All Times EDT American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0…

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 45 Memphis 0 0 0 0 3 0 128 96 SMU 0 0 0 0 4 0 172 92 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 45 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 1 134 87 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 2 103 120 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 2 78 91 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 104 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 2 125 121 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 72 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 3 60 88

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 41, Wagner 7

SMU 42, TCU 34

UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.

UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.

South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Memphis at Temple, Noon

Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 2 0 72 31 4 0 155 57 Clemson 1 0 14 8 2 1 66 21 Boston College 0 0 0 0 4 0 165 65 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 3 1 122 71 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 81 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 31 Florida St. 0 1 14 35 0 3 69 96

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 3 1 94 61 North Carolina 1 1 69 56 2 1 128 73 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 3 1 210 92 Duke 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 71 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 2 124 105 Virginia 0 2 56 96 2 2 141 110 Georgia Tech 0 1 8 14 1 2 74 53

___

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 37, Virginia 17

Syracuse 24, Liberty 21

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7

Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10

Boston College 41, Missouri 34

Miami 69, CCSU 0

Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, Noon

Duke at North Carolina, Noon

Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 1 0 45 7 3 0 140 34 Texas 1 0 70 35 3 1 187 93 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 47 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 139 51 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 72 59 Texas Tech 0 1 35 70 3 1 155 134 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 40 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 77 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 51 Kansas 0 1 7 45 1 2 46 108

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 42, TCU 34

Texas 70, Texas Tech 35

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Texas at TCU, Noon

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 0 0 0 0 3 0 160 103 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 14 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 51 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 36 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 128 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 2 82 98 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 95 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 65 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 100 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 121 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 83 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 82 80 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 84

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at Montana, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

N. Colorado at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 41 14 2 2 97 132 Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 107 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 80 Charleston Southern 0 1 14 41 1 1 52 62 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 1 22 61 Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 2 102 72 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 68 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 74 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 96

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 22, Howard 16

Holy Cross 45, Monmouth (NJ) 15

North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Robert Morris at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Maryland 1 0 20 17 3 0 112 41 Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 3 0 118 52 Penn St. 1 0 16 10 4 0 126 60 Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 2 1 114 86 Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 0 141 34 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 34 Indiana 0 1 6 34 1 2 86 86

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 1 0 34 6 3 0 91 30 Illinois 1 1 47 42 1 3 91 121 Purdue 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 48 Minnesota 0 1 31 45 2 2 102 85 Nebraska 0 1 22 30 2 2 118 63 Northwestern 0 1 21 38 2 2 103 80 Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 1 2 57 64

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10

Northwestern 35, Ohio 6

Penn St. 38, Villanova 17

Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13

Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Iowa at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Minnesota at Purdue, Noon

Michigan at Wisconsin, Noon

Charlotte at Illinois, Noon

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 1 0 55 7 3 0 160 41 Rhode Island 1 0 16 14 3 0 106 59 New Hampshire 2 0 53 35 3 1 79 125 Villanova 1 0 34 27 3 1 153 71 William & Mary 1 0 34 31 3 1 85 84 Delaware 1 0 34 24 2 1 74 79 Richmond 0 1 27 34 2 2 106 72 Stony Brook 0 1 21 27 1 2 52 78 Towson 0 1 14 26 1 2 52 61 Elon 0 1 31 34 1 3 87 125 Maine 0 2 31 89 1 3 76 156 Albany (NY) 0 1 14 16 0 3 44 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10

Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7

Penn St. 38, Villanova 17

William & Mary 34, Elon 31

N. Illinois 41, Maine 14

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Stony Brook at Rhode Island, Noon

Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.

James Madison at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 1 0 42 39 3 1 120 97 FAU 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 55 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 161 90 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 94 59 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 94 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 3 113 118 Middle Tennessee 0 2 52 69 1 3 116 119

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 1 0 27 13 3 0 118 43 UAB 1 0 40 6 2 1 78 62 UTEP 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 85 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 116 116 North Texas 0 1 6 40 1 2 62 89 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 2 53 52 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 140

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 31, Marshall 30

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 42, Middle Tennessee 39

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 31, FIU 27

UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.

UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Charlotte at Illinois, Noon

FIU at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.

UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 1 0 49 17 2 0 93 26 Yale 1 0 23 17 1 1 40 37 Columbia 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 38 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 21 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 6 Princeton 0 0 0 0 2 0 95 0 Brown 0 1 17 49 0 2 41 94 Cornell 0 1 17 23 0 2 38 54

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 49, Brown 17

Saturday’s Games

Yale 23, Cornell 17

Princeton 63, Stetson 0

Columbia 35, Georgetown 24

Dartmouth 41, Sacred Heart 3

Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Dartmouth at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Columbia at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 2 2 66 80 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 119 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 2 97 63 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 81 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 110 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 4 55 141

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 1 0 22 12 2 2 106 76 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 1 143 98 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 1 109 91 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 121 110 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 2 116 148 Ball St. 0 1 12 22 1 3 68 132

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 31, FIU 27

Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10

Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10

Northwestern 35, Ohio 6

E. Michigan 59, Texas State 21

Toledo 22, Ball St. 12

W. Michigan 23, San Jose St. 3

N. Illinois 41, Maine 14

Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

W. Michigan at Buffalo, Noon

Toledo at Umass, Noon

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 1 53 71 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 117 132 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 129 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 4 62 170 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 121 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 3 79 134

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 22, Howard 16

Norfolk St. 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 16

Merrimack 47, Delaware St. 10

NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., Noon

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.

NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 1 0 44 0 3 0 138 30 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 13 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 59 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 35 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 62 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 125 55 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 38 Indiana St. 0 1 0 44 2 2 55 110 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 57 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 83 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 84 135

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 44, Indiana St. 0

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

South Dakota at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 1 0 38 30 4 1 210 108 San Jose St. 1 0 17 13 2 2 72 80 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 99 55 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 65 Hawaii 0 1 13 17 1 3 99 141 UNLV 0 1 30 38 0 4 76 158

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 1 0 27 3 2 2 132 73 Utah St. 1 1 52 72 3 1 126 119 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 3 0 114 71 Air Force 0 1 45 49 2 1 103 66 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 76 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 72

___

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. 38, UNLV 30

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 27, Utah St. 3

W. Michigan 23, San Jose St. 3

Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Nevada at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 1 0 17 6 1 2 52 86 CCSU 1 0 21 19 1 3 52 172 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 0 39 24 1 3 80 114 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 1 163 85 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 78 Sacred Heart 0 1 6 17 2 2 51 65 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3 17 156 Wagner 0 2 43 60 0 4 57 170

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 16

Temple 41, Wagner 7

Miami 69, CCSU 0

Duquesne 56, Va. Lynchburg 7

Dartmouth 41, Sacred Heart 3

Merrimack 47, Delaware St. 10

Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., Noon

Duquesne at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Illinois 1 0 28 14 1 4 83 134 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 2 1 106 109 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 96 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 69 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 67 61 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 3 63 158 Tennessee Tech 0 1 14 28 0 4 28 162

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois 28, Tennessee Tech 14

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 1 0 42 28 2 1 90 75 Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 114 59 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 57 California 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 86 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 47 Washington St. 0 2 27 69 1 3 94 119

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 1 0 24 13 2 2 112 89 Southern Cal 1 1 73 56 2 1 103 63 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 95 51 UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 77 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 2 42 47 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 3 49 83

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah 24, Washington St. 13

UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m.

California at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Southern Cal at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 1 0 30 3 1 3 40 105 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 95 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 2 53 93 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 106 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 123 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 78 Lehigh 0 1 3 30 0 4 9 140

___

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 30, Lehigh 3

Holy Cross 45, Monmouth (NJ) 15

Columbia 35, Georgetown 24

Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Harvard at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.

Colgate at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 1 0 28 16 2 1 80 87 Dayton 1 0 63 43 2 1 83 108 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 36 0 2 1 51 53 Valparaiso 1 0 24 21 1 3 52 141 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 93 Butler 0 1 0 36 2 2 133 133 Presbyterian 0 1 43 63 2 2 195 181 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 107 136 Drake 0 1 21 24 1 3 73 110 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 37 San Diego 0 1 16 28 0 4 50 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 28, San Diego 16

Dayton 63, Presbyterian 43

Valparaiso 24, Drake 21

St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Butler 0

Princeton 63, Stetson 0

Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Drake at Butler, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 2 0 102 13 4 0 168 23 Kentucky 1 0 35 28 3 0 108 61 Florida 0 1 29 31 2 1 106 65 South Carolina 0 1 13 40 2 1 79 57 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 1 128 47 Missouri 0 1 28 35 2 2 155 128 Vanderbilt 0 1 0 62 1 3 50 147

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 31 29 3 0 123 56 LSU 1 0 28 25 3 1 138 91 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 48 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 3 0 158 62 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 3 0 85 17 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 1 142 38 Mississippi St. 0 1 25 28 2 2 113 103

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

LSU 28, Mississippi St. 25

Boston College 41, Missouri 34

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Arkansas at Georgia, Noon

Tennessee at Missouri, Noon

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, TBA

Florida at Kentucky, TBA

Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 9 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA VMI 1 0 31 23 3 1 117 128 Mercer 1 0 24 3 2 1 107 51 Samford 1 0 42 37 2 1 121 84 ETSU 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 23 Furman 0 1 3 24 2 2 65 87 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 2 63 58 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 103 Wofford 0 1 23 31 1 2 57 84 W. Carolina 0 1 37 42 0 3 65 149

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 31, Wofford 23

Mercer 24, Furman 3

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 1 0 31 0 3 1 154 87 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 2 1 147 83 McNeese St. 0 1 0 31 1 3 74 131 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 3 57 109 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 69 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 92

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 31, McNeese St. 0

North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 1 0 30 27 2 0 72 68 Jackson St. 1 0 7 6 2 1 52 34 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 75 Florida A&M 0 1 6 7 1 2 57 52 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 27 30 0 3 69 131 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 93

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 40 17 2 1 86 84 Alcorn St. 1 0 39 38 2 2 87 99 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 38 39 1 2 95 100 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 16 92 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 110 Texas Southern 0 1 17 40 0 2 24 106

___

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. 39, Ark.-Pine Bluff 38

Saturday’s Games

Delta St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern U. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

North American University at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 4 0 182 64 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 131 84 Troy 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 33 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 46 108 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 111

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 0 81 47 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 76 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 1 22 52 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 93 128 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 3 98 147

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 31, Marshall 30

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 53, Umass 3

E. Michigan 59, Texas State 21

Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 20 10 2 1 100 51 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 30 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 2 1 105 72 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 47 72 Lamar 0 0 0 0 2 1 64 67 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 106 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 81 Tarleton St. 0 1 10 20 1 2 99 67 Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 120

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

N.M. Highlands at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 4 0 156 76 BYU 3 0 77 50 Notre Dame 4 0 141 93 Liberty 3 1 135 61 New Mexico St. 1 3 81 127 Uconn 0 4 49 184 Umass 0 4 66 191

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 24, Liberty 21

Saturday’s Games

Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10

Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13

Coastal Carolina 53, Umass 3

Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.

Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

