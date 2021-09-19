Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 72 47 .605 — Portland (Boston) 67 47…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 72 47 .605 — Portland (Boston) 67 47 .588 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 52 55 .486 14 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 47 60 .439 19 Reading (Philadelphia) 48 65 .425 21 Hartford (Colorado) 39 79 .331 32½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 73 46 .613 — Bowie (Baltimore) 73 47 .608 ½ Erie (Detroit) 64 55 .538 9 Richmond (San Francisco) 57 56 .504 13 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 58 59 .496 14 Harrisburg (Washington) 42 76 .356 30½

Saturday’s Games

Erie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 12, Hartford 5

New Hampshire 5, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 9, Bowie 2

Reading 5, Binghamton 2

Akron 5, Somerset 3

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 5, Portland 2

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 4

Richmond 3, Erie 1

Bowie 7, Altoona 5

Akron 5, Somerset 4

Reading 4, Binghamton 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

TBD

