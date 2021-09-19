Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 9:49 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 72 47 .605
Portland (Boston) 67 47 .588
New Hampshire (Toronto) 52 55 .486 14
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 47 60 .439 19
Reading (Philadelphia) 48 65 .425 21
Hartford (Colorado) 39 79 .331 32½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 73 46 .613
Bowie (Baltimore) 73 47 .608 ½
Erie (Detroit) 64 55 .538 9
Richmond (San Francisco) 57 56 .504 13
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 58 59 .496 14
Harrisburg (Washington) 42 76 .356 30½

___

Saturday’s Games

Erie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 12, Hartford 5

New Hampshire 5, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 9, Bowie 2

Reading 5, Binghamton 2

Akron 5, Somerset 3

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 5, Portland 2

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 4

Richmond 3, Erie 1

Bowie 7, Altoona 5

Akron 5, Somerset 4

Reading 4, Binghamton 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

TBD

