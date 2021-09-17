Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 72 45 .615 — Portland (Boston) 66 46…

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 72 45 .615 — Portland (Boston) 66 46 .589 3½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 50 55 .476 16 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 47 58 .448 19 Reading (Philadelphia) 46 65 .414 23 Hartford (Colorado) 38 78 .328 33½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 72 46 .610 — Akron (Cleveland) 71 46 .607 ½ Erie (Detroit) 63 54 .538 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 56 55 .505 12½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 57 58 .496 13½ Harrisburg (Washington) 42 74 .362 29

Thursday’s Games

Erie 3, Richmond 0

Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3

Altoona 3, Bowie 2

Binghamton 6, Reading 2

Somerset 10, Akron 4

Portland 14, Hartford 3

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Erie 3, Richmond 2

New Hampshire 4, Harrisburg 0

Portland 7, Hartford 2

Bowie 3, Altoona 1

Reading 4, Binghamton 1

Somerset 2, Akron 0

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

