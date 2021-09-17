Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|72
|45
|.615
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|66
|46
|.589
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|50
|55
|.476
|16
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|47
|58
|.448
|19
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|46
|65
|.414
|23
|Hartford (Colorado)
|38
|78
|.328
|33½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|72
|46
|.610
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|71
|46
|.607
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|63
|54
|.538
|8½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|56
|55
|.505
|12½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|57
|58
|.496
|13½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|42
|74
|.362
|29
___
|Thursday’s Games
Erie 3, Richmond 0
Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3
Altoona 3, Bowie 2
Binghamton 6, Reading 2
Somerset 10, Akron 4
Portland 14, Hartford 3
|Friday’s Games
Richmond at Erie 3, Richmond 2
New Hampshire 4, Harrisburg 0
Portland 7, Hartford 2
Bowie 3, Altoona 1
Reading 4, Binghamton 1
Somerset 2, Akron 0
|Saturday’s Games
Richmond at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
