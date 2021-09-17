Coronavirus News: US panel rejects boosters for all | National Zoo lions, tigers treated for COVID | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 10:35 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 72 45 .615
Portland (Boston) 66 46 .589
New Hampshire (Toronto) 50 55 .476 16
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 47 58 .448 19
Reading (Philadelphia) 46 65 .414 23
Hartford (Colorado) 38 78 .328 33½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 72 46 .610
Akron (Cleveland) 71 46 .607 ½
Erie (Detroit) 63 54 .538
Richmond (San Francisco) 56 55 .505 12½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 57 58 .496 13½
Harrisburg (Washington) 42 74 .362 29

___

Thursday’s Games

Erie 3, Richmond 0

Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3

Altoona 3, Bowie 2

Binghamton 6, Reading 2

Somerset 10, Akron 4

Portland 14, Hartford 3

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Erie 3, Richmond 2

New Hampshire 4, Harrisburg 0

Portland 7, Hartford 2

Bowie 3, Altoona 1

Reading 4, Binghamton 1

Somerset 2, Akron 0

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

