Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 71 45 .612 — Portland (Boston) 65 46…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 71 45 .612 — Portland (Boston) 65 46 .586 3½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 55 .471 16 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 47 57 .452 18 Reading (Philadelphia) 45 65 .409 23 Hartford (Colorado) 38 77 .330 32½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 71 45 .612 — Bowie (Baltimore) 71 46 .607 ½ Erie (Detroit) 62 54 .534 9 Richmond (San Francisco) 56 54 .509 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 57 57 .500 13 Harrisburg (Washington) 42 73 .365 28½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 5, Richmond 3

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canceled

Bowie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings

Reading at Binghamton, canceled

Somerset 6, Akron 5

Hartford 14, Portland 7

Thursday’s Games

Erie 3, Richmond 0

Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3

Altoona 3, Bowie 2

Binghamton 6, Reading 2

Somerset 10, Akron 4

Portland 14, Hartford 3

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

