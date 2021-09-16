Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|71
|45
|.612
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|65
|46
|.586
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|55
|.471
|16
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|47
|57
|.452
|18
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|45
|65
|.409
|23
|Hartford (Colorado)
|38
|77
|.330
|32½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|71
|45
|.612
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|71
|46
|.607
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|62
|54
|.534
|9
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|56
|54
|.509
|12
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|57
|57
|.500
|13
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|42
|73
|.365
|28½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Erie 5, Richmond 3
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canceled
Bowie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings
Reading at Binghamton, canceled
Somerset 6, Akron 5
Hartford 14, Portland 7
|Thursday’s Games
Erie 3, Richmond 0
Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3
Altoona 3, Bowie 2
Binghamton 6, Reading 2
Somerset 10, Akron 4
Portland 14, Hartford 3
|Friday’s Games
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Richmond at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.