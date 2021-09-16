Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 10:46 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 71 45 .612
Portland (Boston) 65 46 .586
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 55 .471 16
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 47 57 .452 18
Reading (Philadelphia) 45 65 .409 23
Hartford (Colorado) 38 77 .330 32½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 71 45 .612
Bowie (Baltimore) 71 46 .607 ½
Erie (Detroit) 62 54 .534 9
Richmond (San Francisco) 56 54 .509 12
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 57 57 .500 13
Harrisburg (Washington) 42 73 .365 28½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 5, Richmond 3

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canceled

Bowie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings

Reading at Binghamton, canceled

Somerset 6, Akron 5

Hartford 14, Portland 7

Thursday’s Games

Erie 3, Richmond 0

Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3

Altoona 3, Bowie 2

Binghamton 6, Reading 2

Somerset 10, Akron 4

Portland 14, Hartford 3

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

