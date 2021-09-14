Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 69 45 .605 — Portland (Boston) 64 45…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 69 45 .605 — Portland (Boston) 64 45 .587 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 14½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 57 .447 17½ Reading (Philadelphia) 45 64 .413 21½ Hartford (Colorado) 37 76 .327 31½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 71 43 .623 — Bowie (Baltimore) 70 45 .609 1½ Erie (Detroit) 60 54 .526 11 Richmond (San Francisco) 56 52 .519 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 56 56 .500 14 Harrisburg (Washington) 41 73 .360 30

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 10, Binghamton 3

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 1

Somerset 11, Hartford 3

Altoona 5, Erie 2

Richmond 10, Akron 4

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Somerset 6

Bowie 3, Altoona 2, 1st game

Bowie 6, Altoona 4, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Erie 3

Reading 2, Binghamton 1

Portland 2, Hartford 1

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canc.

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

