Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|69
|45
|.605
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|64
|45
|.587
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|54
|.476
|14½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|57
|.447
|17½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|45
|64
|.413
|21½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|37
|76
|.327
|31½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|71
|43
|.623
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|70
|45
|.609
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|60
|54
|.526
|11
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|56
|52
|.519
|12
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|56
|56
|.500
|14
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|41
|73
|.360
|30
___
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 10, Binghamton 3
Bowie 4, Harrisburg 1
Somerset 11, Hartford 3
Altoona 5, Erie 2
Richmond 10, Akron 4
New Hampshire at Reading, canc.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday’s Games
Akron 8, Somerset 6
Bowie 3, Altoona 2, 1st game
Bowie 6, Altoona 4, 2nd game
Richmond 6, Erie 3
Reading 2, Binghamton 1
Portland 2, Hartford 1
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canc.
|Wednesday’s Games
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
