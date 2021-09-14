Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. updates quarantine rules | Army Ten-Miler goes virtual | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 11:17 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 69 45 .605
Portland (Boston) 64 45 .587
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 14½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 57 .447 17½
Reading (Philadelphia) 45 64 .413 21½
Hartford (Colorado) 37 76 .327 31½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 71 43 .623
Bowie (Baltimore) 70 45 .609
Erie (Detroit) 60 54 .526 11
Richmond (San Francisco) 56 52 .519 12
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 56 56 .500 14
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 73 .360 30

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 10, Binghamton 3

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 1

Somerset 11, Hartford 3

Altoona 5, Erie 2

Richmond 10, Akron 4

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Somerset 6

Bowie 3, Altoona 2, 1st game

Bowie 6, Altoona 4, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Erie 3

Reading 2, Binghamton 1

Portland 2, Hartford 1

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canc.

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

