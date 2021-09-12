Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|69
|44
|.611
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|63
|45
|.583
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|54
|.476
|15
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|56
|.451
|17½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|44
|64
|.407
|22½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|37
|75
|.330
|31½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|70
|43
|.619
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|68
|45
|.602
|2
|Erie (Detroit)
|60
|53
|.531
|10
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|55
|52
|.514
|12
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|56
|54
|.509
|12½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|41
|73
|.360
|29½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Portland 7, Binghamton 5
Somerset 7, Hartford 6, 1st game
Somerset 5, Hartford 1, 2nd game
Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4
Altoona 11, Erie 0
Akron 5, Richmond 1
New Hampshire at Reading, canc.
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 10, Binghamton 3
Bowie 4, Harrisburg 1
Somerset 11, Hartford 3
Altoona 5, Erie 2
Richmond 10, Akron 4
New Hampshire at Reading, canc.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday’s Games
Somerset at Akron, 11:05 a.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 5:35 p.m., 1st game
Bowie at Altoona, 2nd game
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
