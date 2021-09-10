9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 66 44 .600
Portland (Boston) 61 45 .575 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 54 .460 15
Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 21
Hartford (Colorado) 37 72 .339 28½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 69 42 .622
Bowie (Baltimore) 66 45 .595 3
Erie (Detroit) 60 51 .541 9
Richmond (San Francisco) 54 51 .514 12
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 54 54 .500 13½
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 71 .366 28½

___

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, canc.

Altoona 8, Erie 3

Hartford at Somerset, ppd.

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3

Akron 11, Richmond 7

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Friday’s Games

Portland 3, Binghamton 1

Erie 12, Altoona 5

Richmond 15, Akron 5

Bowie 8, Harrisburg 3, 10 innings

Somerset 6, Hartford 5, 12 innings

New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 2, 4 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up