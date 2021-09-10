Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 66 44 .600 — Portland (Boston) 61 45…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 66 44 .600 — Portland (Boston) 61 45 .575 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 54 .460 15 Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 21 Hartford (Colorado) 37 72 .339 28½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 69 42 .622 — Bowie (Baltimore) 66 45 .595 3 Erie (Detroit) 60 51 .541 9 Richmond (San Francisco) 54 51 .514 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 54 54 .500 13½ Harrisburg (Washington) 41 71 .366 28½

___

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, canc.

Altoona 8, Erie 3

Hartford at Somerset, ppd.

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3

Akron 11, Richmond 7

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Friday’s Games

Portland 3, Binghamton 1

Erie 12, Altoona 5

Richmond 15, Akron 5

Bowie 8, Harrisburg 3, 10 innings

Somerset 6, Hartford 5, 12 innings

New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 2, 4 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.