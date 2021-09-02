Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|57
|45
|.559
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|51
|.490
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|53
|.465
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|43
|62
|.410
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|35
|68
|.340
|25½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|65
|39
|.625
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|60
|43
|.583
|4½
|Erie (Detroit)
|57
|48
|.543
|8½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|52
|49
|.515
|11½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|52
|50
|.510
|12
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|39
|65
|.375
|26
|Wednesday’s Games
Erie 9, Harrisburg 1
Somerset at Bowie, ppd.
Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.
Akron 9, Altoona 5
Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.
Reading at Hartford, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Reading 2, Hartford 0, 1st game
Reading 2, Hartford 1, 2nd game
Somerset 3, Bowie 2, 1st game
Bowie 7, Somerset 4, 2nd game
Erie 6, Harrisburg 5
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
Akron 5, Altoona 0
Portland 3, New Hampshire 1
|Friday’s Games
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
