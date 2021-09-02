CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinated Fairfax Co. students get back to school faster | Prince George's Co. adds to mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 11:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 61 43 .587
Portland (Boston) 57 45 .559 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 51 .490 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 43 62 .410 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 35 68 .340 25½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 65 39 .625
Bowie (Baltimore) 60 43 .583
Erie (Detroit) 57 48 .543
Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 11½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 50 .510 12
Harrisburg (Washington) 39 65 .375 26

___

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 9, Harrisburg 1

Somerset at Bowie, ppd.

Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.

Akron 9, Altoona 5

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Reading at Hartford, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Reading 2, Hartford 0, 1st game

Reading 2, Hartford 1, 2nd game

Somerset 3, Bowie 2, 1st game

Bowie 7, Somerset 4, 2nd game

Erie 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Akron 5, Altoona 0

Portland 3, New Hampshire 1

Friday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

NASA's future of work plan starts with the 'experimental phase'

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up