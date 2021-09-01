CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 10:09 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 60 42 .588
Portland (Boston) 56 45 .554
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 50 .495
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 41 62 .398 19½
Hartford (Colorado) 35 66 .347 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 64 39 .621
Bowie (Baltimore) 59 42 .584 4
Erie (Detroit) 56 48 .538
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 49 .515 11
Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 11
Harrisburg (Washington) 39 64 .379 25

___

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 6, Harrisburg 5

New Hampshire 6, Portland 3, 1st game

New Hampshire 6, Portland 5, 2nd game

Somerset 13, Bowie 10

Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.

Akron 11, Altoona 2

Hartford 1, Reading 0

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 9, Harrisburg 1

Somerset at Bowie, ppd.

Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.

Akron 9, Altoona 5

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Reading at Hartford, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

