Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 60 42 .588 — Portland (Boston) 56 45 .554 3½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 50 .495 9½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 41 62 .398 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 35 66 .347 24½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 64 39 .621 — Bowie (Baltimore) 59 42 .584 4 Erie (Detroit) 56 48 .538 8½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 49 .515 11 Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 11 Harrisburg (Washington) 39 64 .379 25

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 6, Harrisburg 5

New Hampshire 6, Portland 3, 1st game

New Hampshire 6, Portland 5, 2nd game

Somerset 13, Bowie 10

Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.

Akron 11, Altoona 2

Hartford 1, Reading 0

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 9, Harrisburg 1

Somerset at Bowie, ppd.

Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.

Akron 9, Altoona 5

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Reading at Hartford, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

