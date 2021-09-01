Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|56
|45
|.554
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|50
|.495
|9½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|53
|.465
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|41
|62
|.398
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|35
|66
|.347
|24½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|64
|39
|.621
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|59
|42
|.584
|4
|Erie (Detroit)
|56
|48
|.538
|8½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|52
|49
|.515
|11
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|52
|49
|.515
|11
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|39
|64
|.379
|25
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Erie 6, Harrisburg 5
New Hampshire 6, Portland 3, 1st game
New Hampshire 6, Portland 5, 2nd game
Somerset 13, Bowie 10
Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.
Akron 11, Altoona 2
Hartford 1, Reading 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Erie 9, Harrisburg 1
Somerset at Bowie, ppd.
Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.
Akron 9, Altoona 5
Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.
Reading at Hartford, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
