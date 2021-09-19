Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Brighton extends strong start…

Brighton extends strong start with 2-1 win over Leicester

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 12:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton maintained its impressive start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Leicester on Sunday.

VAR benefited Brighton as Leicester had two equalizers ruled out in the final stages, with Harvey Barnes judged to be offside and obstructing the goalkeeper on both occasions.

Neal Maupay put Brighton ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, sending goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way, and Danny Welbeck doubled the hosts’ lead just after the break with a well-timed header.

Jamie Vardy pulled one back in the 61st with his 150th goal for the club on his 250th Premier League appearance.

Brighton has 12 points from five games, only one point less than the early pacesetters.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up