All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|96
|59
|.619
|_
|Boston
|88
|67
|.568
|8
|New York
|88
|67
|.568
|8
|Toronto
|86
|69
|.555
|10
|Baltimore
|50
|105
|.323
|46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|87
|68
|.561
|_
|Cleveland
|76
|78
|.494
|10½
|Detroit
|75
|79
|.487
|11½
|Kansas City
|70
|84
|.455
|16½
|Minnesota
|69
|86
|.445
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|64
|.587
|_
|Seattle
|85
|70
|.548
|6
|Oakland
|84
|71
|.542
|7
|Los Angeles
|74
|81
|.477
|17
|Texas
|56
|99
|.361
|35
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|82
|72
|.532
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|74
|.523
|1½
|New York
|73
|81
|.474
|9
|Miami
|64
|90
|.416
|18
|Washington
|64
|91
|.413
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|93
|62
|.600
|_
|St. Louis
|86
|69
|.555
|7
|Cincinnati
|80
|75
|.516
|13
|Chicago
|67
|88
|.432
|26
|Pittsburgh
|57
|97
|.370
|35½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|101
|54
|.652
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|99
|56
|.639
|2
|San Diego
|78
|77
|.503
|23
|Colorado
|71
|83
|.461
|29½
|Arizona
|50
|105
|.323
|51
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 2, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3
Detroit 5, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 3, Texas 2
Toronto 6, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kowar 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3
Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 7, Washington 6
Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 10, San Diego 8, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
