All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 96 59 .619 _ Boston 88 67 .568 8…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 96 59 .619 _ Boston 88 67 .568 8 New York 88 67 .568 8 Toronto 86 69 .555 10 Baltimore 50 105 .323 46

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 87 68 .561 _ Cleveland 76 78 .494 10½ Detroit 75 79 .487 11½ Kansas City 70 84 .455 16½ Minnesota 69 86 .445 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 91 64 .587 _ Seattle 85 70 .548 6 Oakland 84 71 .542 7 Los Angeles 74 81 .477 17 Texas 56 99 .361 35

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 82 72 .532 _ Philadelphia 81 74 .523 1½ New York 73 81 .474 9 Miami 64 90 .416 18 Washington 64 91 .413 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 93 62 .600 _ St. Louis 86 69 .555 7 Cincinnati 80 75 .516 13 Chicago 67 88 .432 26 Pittsburgh 57 97 .370 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 101 54 .652 _ z-Los Angeles 99 56 .639 2 San Diego 78 77 .503 23 Colorado 71 83 .461 29½ Arizona 50 105 .323 51

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 7, Washington 6

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 10, San Diego 8, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

