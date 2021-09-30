All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 98 60 .620 _ New York 90 68 .570…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 98 60 .620 _ New York 90 68 .570 8 Boston 89 69 .563 9 Toronto 88 70 .557 10 Baltimore 51 107 .323 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _ Cleveland 77 81 .487 13½ Detroit 75 83 .475 15½ Kansas City 73 85 .462 17½ Minnesota 71 87 .449 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 92 66 .582 _ Seattle 89 70 .560 3½ Oakland 85 74 .535 7½ Los Angeles 75 83 .475 17 Texas 58 100 .367 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 85 72 .541 _ Philadelphia 81 77 .513 4½ New York 75 83 .475 10½ Miami 65 93 .411 20½ Washington 65 94 .409 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 63 .601 _ y-St. Louis 88 70 .557 7 Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13½ Chicago 68 90 .430 27 Pittsburgh 59 99 .373 36

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 104 54 .658 _ z-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 2 San Diego 78 80 .494 26 Colorado 73 85 .462 31 Arizona 50 108 .316 54

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 10, Washington 5

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

