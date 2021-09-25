All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|95
|59
|.617
|_
|Boston
|88
|66
|.571
|7
|New York
|87
|67
|.565
|8
|Toronto
|85
|69
|.552
|10
|Baltimore
|49
|105
|.318
|46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|87
|67
|.565
|_
|Cleveland
|75
|78
|.490
|11½
|Detroit
|74
|79
|.484
|12½
|Kansas City
|70
|83
|.458
|16½
|Minnesota
|69
|85
|.448
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|63
|.591
|_
|Seattle
|85
|69
|.552
|6
|Oakland
|83
|71
|.539
|8
|Los Angeles
|73
|81
|.474
|18
|Texas
|56
|98
|.364
|35
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|81
|72
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|80
|74
|.519
|1½
|New York
|73
|80
|.477
|8
|Miami
|64
|89
|.418
|17
|Washington
|64
|90
|.416
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|92
|62
|.597
|_
|St. Louis
|85
|69
|.552
|7
|Cincinnati
|79
|75
|.513
|13
|Chicago
|67
|87
|.435
|25
|Pittsburgh
|57
|96
|.373
|34½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|100
|54
|.649
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|99
|55
|.643
|1
|San Diego
|78
|76
|.506
|22
|Colorado
|71
|82
|.464
|28½
|Arizona
|49
|105
|.318
|51
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 8, Miami 0
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
Texas 8, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 3
Minnesota 3, Toronto 1
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 14, Houston 2
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 5-6) at Detroit (Peralta 4-3), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 5-9) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-7), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 7-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-3), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Miami 0
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 6
St. Louis 12, Chicago Cubs 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2
San Diego 6, Atlanta 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 8, Washington 7, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2
Atlanta 4, San Diego 0, 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Rogers 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-5), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Arizona (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
