All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 95 59 .617 _ Boston 88 66 .571 7…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 95 59 .617 _ Boston 88 66 .571 7 New York 87 67 .565 8 Toronto 85 69 .552 10 Baltimore 49 105 .318 46

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 87 67 .565 _ Cleveland 75 78 .490 11½ Detroit 74 79 .484 12½ Kansas City 70 83 .458 16½ Minnesota 69 85 .448 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 91 63 .591 _ Seattle 85 69 .552 6 Oakland 83 71 .539 8 Los Angeles 73 81 .474 18 Texas 56 98 .364 35

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 81 72 .529 _ Philadelphia 80 74 .519 1½ New York 73 80 .477 8 Miami 64 89 .418 17 Washington 64 90 .416 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 92 62 .597 _ St. Louis 85 69 .552 7 Cincinnati 79 75 .513 13 Chicago 67 87 .435 25 Pittsburgh 57 96 .373 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 100 54 .649 _ z-Los Angeles 99 55 .643 1 San Diego 78 76 .506 22 Colorado 71 82 .464 28½ Arizona 49 105 .318 51

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 0

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Texas 8, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 3, Toronto 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 14, Houston 2

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 5-6) at Detroit (Peralta 4-3), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-9) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 7-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 0

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 12, Chicago Cubs 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

San Diego 6, Atlanta 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 8, Washington 7, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Atlanta 4, San Diego 0, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Arizona (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.