All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _ Boston 88 65 .575 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _ Boston 88 65 .575 6 New York 86 67 .562 8 Toronto 85 68 .556 9 Baltimore 49 104 .320 45

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 86 67 .562 _ Cleveland 75 77 .493 10½ Detroit 74 78 .487 11½ Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½ Minnesota 68 85 .444 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 91 62 .595 _ Seattle 84 69 .549 7 Oakland 82 71 .536 9 Los Angeles 73 80 .477 18 Texas 55 98 .359 36

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 80 71 .530 _ Philadelphia 79 74 .516 2 New York 73 79 .480 7½ Miami 64 88 .421 16½ Washington 64 89 .418 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 62 .595 _ St. Louis 83 69 .546 7½ Cincinnati 78 75 .510 13 Chicago 67 85 .441 23½ Pittsburgh 57 95 .375 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 99 54 .647 _ z-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 1 San Diego 77 75 .507 21½ Colorado 71 81 .467 27½ Arizona 49 104 .320 50

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 9-12) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Morgan 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 6, Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings

San Diego 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Lester 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at San Diego (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-7) at Colorado (Gray 8-11), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

