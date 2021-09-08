All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 51 .633 _ New York 78 60 .565…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 51 .633 _ New York 78 60 .565 9½ Boston 79 62 .560 10 Toronto 75 62 .547 12 Baltimore 44 93 .321 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 80 58 .580 _ Cleveland 68 68 .500 11 Detroit 65 75 .464 16 Kansas City 62 76 .449 18 Minnesota 61 77 .442 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 57 .587 _ Seattle 75 64 .540 6½ Oakland 74 64 .536 7 Los Angeles 69 70 .496 12½ Texas 50 88 .362 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 64 .533 _ Philadelphia 71 67 .514 2½ New York 70 69 .504 4 Miami 57 81 .413 16½ Washington 57 81 .413 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 85 55 .607 _ Cincinnati 74 66 .529 11 St. Louis 69 68 .504 14½ Chicago 64 76 .457 21 Pittsburgh 50 89 .360 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 89 50 .640 _ Los Angeles 88 51 .633 1 San Diego 73 65 .529 15½ Colorado 63 76 .453 26 Arizona 45 94 .324 44

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Texas 3, Arizona 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 5-1) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 12, Colorado 3

Texas 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Kim 6-7), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.