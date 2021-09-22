Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
AP WNBA Power Poll, Update

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 1:30 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep, 22 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Connecticut (14) 26 6 168 1 1 1
2. Las Vegas 24 8 154 2 2 2
3. Minnesota 22 10 140 3 3 3
4. Seattle 21 11 123 5 4 5
5. Phoenix 19 13 115 4 4 5
6. Chicago 16 16 96 6 6 7
7. Dallas 14 18 86 7 6 7
8. New York 12 20 68 10 8 10
9. Washington 12 20 51 8 9 10
10. Los Angeles 12 20 49 9 8 10
11. Atlanta 8 24 25 11 11 12
12. Indiana 6 26 17 12 11 12

Sports

