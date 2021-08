Western & Southern Open Results

Tuesday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $3,028,140 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Western &…

Tuesday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $3,028,140

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (13), Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (9), Poland, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

John Isner, United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-1.

Simona Halep (12), Romania, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Coco Gauff, United States, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (8), Croatia, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (6), Brazil, def. Yaroslava Shvedova and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Sara Sorribes Tormo and Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.

