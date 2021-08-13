U.S. Amateur Scores

|Friday
|At Oakmont Country Club
|Oakmont, Pa.
|Yardage: 7,254 Par: 70
|Round of 16
|Upper Bracket
Ross Streelman, Columbia, Mo., def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., 3 and 2.
Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, def. Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C., 6 and 4.
Travis Vick, Hosuton, def. Jose Islas, Mexico, 3 and 2.
Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif., def. Grayson Blunt, Houston, 6 and 5.
|Lower Bracket
James Piot, Canton, Mich., def. Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif., 4 and 3.
Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C., def. Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn., 1 up.
Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla., def. Hugo Townsend, Sweden, 19 holes.
Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass., def. Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif., 1 up.
|Round of 32
|Upper Bracket
Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., def. David Nyjfall, Sweden, 21 holes.
Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo., def. John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky., 2 and 1.
Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C., def. Bo Jin, China, 1 up.
Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, def. Xavier Marcoux, Canada, 3 and 2.
Travis Vick, Houston, def. Parker Coody, Plano, Texas, 3 and 2.
Jose Islas, Mexico, def. Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C., 2 up.
Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif., def. Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C., 1 up.
Grayson Blunt, Houston, def. Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash., 1 up.
|Lower Bracket
James Piot, Canton, Mich., def. Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif., 4 and 3.
Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif., def. Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif., 19 holes.
Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn., def. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina, 4 and 3.
Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C., def. Caden Fioroni, San Diego, 19 holes.
Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla., def. Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass., 2 and 1.
Hugo Townsend, Sweden, def. Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C., 2 up.
Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif., def. William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, 21 holes.
Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, England, 1 up.
