Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 44 33 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 40 37 .519 4 Round Rock (Texas) 37 40 .481 7 Albuquerque (Colorado) 34 42 .447 9½ El Paso (San Diego) 32 44 .421 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 48 29 .623 — Tacoma (Seattle) 43 34 .558 5 Las Vegas (Oakland) 38 39 .494 10 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 36 41 .468 12 Sacramento (San Francisco) 32 45 .416 16

Sunday’s Games

Reno 8, Sacramento 7, 12 innings

Sugar Land 3, El Paso 2

Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 1

Albuquerque 6, Salt Lake 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Las Vegas 4, Tacoma 2

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Sugar Land 7, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 3

Salt Lake 11, Albuquerque 10

Sacramento 6,Reno 5

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 4

Tuesday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

