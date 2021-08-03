Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|44
|33
|.571
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|40
|37
|.519
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|37
|40
|.481
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|34
|42
|.447
|9½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|32
|44
|.421
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|43
|34
|.558
|5
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|38
|39
|.494
|10
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|36
|41
|.468
|12
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|32
|45
|.416
|16
___
|Sunday’s Games
Reno 8, Sacramento 7, 12 innings
Sugar Land 3, El Paso 2
Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 1
Albuquerque 6, Salt Lake 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Las Vegas 4, Tacoma 2
|Monday’s Games
El Paso 8, Sugar Land 7, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 3
Salt Lake 11, Albuquerque 10
Sacramento 6,Reno 5
Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 4
|Tuesday’s Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
No games
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.