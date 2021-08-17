CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 12:52 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 48 40 .545
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 47 41 .534 1
Round Rock (Texas) 42 46 .477 6
Albuquerque (Colorado) 41 47 .466 7
El Paso (San Diego) 36 51 .414 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 52 37 .584
Tacoma (Seattle) 51 38 .573 1
Las Vegas (Oakland) 45 44 .506 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 42 47 .472 10
Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 51 .427 14

___

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 0

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, ppd. 7 innings.

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 4

Reno 10, El Paso 5

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 3

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Albuquerque 2, Sugar Land 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, ppd. to Sept. 19

Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 0

El Paso 12, Reno 11

Tuesday’s Games

Reno at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

