Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|47
|34
|.580
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|46
|36
|.561
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|44
|38
|.537
|3½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|40
|42
|.488
|7½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|36
|45
|.444
|11
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|35
|46
|.432
|12
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|31
|51
|.378
|16½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|48
|32
|.600
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|45
|36
|.556
|4½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|37
|43
|.463
|12
|Rochester (Washington)
|32
|46
|.410
|16
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|52
|.358
|20½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|54
|28
|.659
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|48
|35
|.578
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|46
|36
|.561
|8
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|44
|38
|.537
|10
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|40
|43
|.482
|14½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|32
|48
|.400
|21
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|52
|.358
|24½
___
|Friday’s Games
Durham 16, Memphis 3, 7 innings
Worcester 4, Scranton/W-B 3
Syracuse 2, Rochester 1
Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2
Lehigh Valley 10, Buffalo 9
Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 11 innings
Columbus 5, Omaha 4
St. Paul 1, Louisville 0
Toledo 10, Nashville 9
Indianapolis 12, Iowa 8
|Saturday’s Games
Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 1
Charlotte at Gwinnett, ppd.
Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2
Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3
Durham 11, Memphis 5
Syracuse 2, Rochester 1
Omaha 13, Columbus 10
St. Paul 4, Louisville 2
Nashville 11, Toledo 1
Indianapolis 13, Iowa 1
|Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
