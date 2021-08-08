Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 47 34 .580 — Toledo (Detroit) 46 36…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 47 34 .580 — Toledo (Detroit) 46 36 .561 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 44 38 .537 3½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 40 42 .488 7½ Columbus (Cleveland) 36 45 .444 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 46 .432 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 31 51 .378 16½ Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 48 30 .615 — Buffalo (Toronto) 48 32 .600 1 Worcester (Boston) 45 36 .556 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 37 43 .463 12 Rochester (Washington) 32 46 .410 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 29 52 .358 20½ Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 54 28 .659 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 48 35 .578 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 46 36 .561 8 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 44 38 .537 10 Memphis (St. Louis) 40 43 .482 14½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 32 48 .400 21 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 29 52 .358 24½

___

Friday’s Games

Durham 16, Memphis 3, 7 innings

Worcester 4, Scranton/W-B 3

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1

Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2

Lehigh Valley 10, Buffalo 9

Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 11 innings

Columbus 5, Omaha 4

St. Paul 1, Louisville 0

Toledo 10, Nashville 9

Indianapolis 12, Iowa 8

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 1

Charlotte at Gwinnett, ppd.

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2

Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3

Durham 11, Memphis 5

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1

Omaha 13, Columbus 10

St. Paul 4, Louisville 2

Nashville 11, Toledo 1

Indianapolis 13, Iowa 1

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

