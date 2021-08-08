2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Triple-A East Glance

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 12:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 47 34 .580
Toledo (Detroit) 46 36 .561
St. Paul (Minnesota) 44 38 .537
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 40 42 .488
Columbus (Cleveland) 36 45 .444 11
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 46 .432 12
Louisville (Cincinnati) 31 51 .378 16½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 48 30 .615
Buffalo (Toronto) 48 32 .600 1
Worcester (Boston) 45 36 .556
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 37 43 .463 12
Rochester (Washington) 32 46 .410 16
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 29 52 .358 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 54 28 .659
Nashville (Milwaukee) 48 35 .578
Jacksonville (Miami) 46 36 .561 8
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 44 38 .537 10
Memphis (St. Louis) 40 43 .482 14½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 32 48 .400 21
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 29 52 .358 24½

___

Friday’s Games

Durham 16, Memphis 3, 7 innings

Worcester 4, Scranton/W-B 3

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1

Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2

Lehigh Valley 10, Buffalo 9

Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 11 innings

Columbus 5, Omaha 4

St. Paul 1, Louisville 0

Toledo 10, Nashville 9

Indianapolis 12, Iowa 8

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 1

Charlotte at Gwinnett, ppd.

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2

Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3

Durham 11, Memphis 5

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1

Omaha 13, Columbus 10

St. Paul 4, Louisville 2

Nashville 11, Toledo 1

Indianapolis 13, Iowa 1

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up