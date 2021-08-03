2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Triple-A East Glance

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 45 32 .584
Toledo (Detroit) 44 33 .571 1
St. Paul (Minnesota) 41 37 .526
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 37 40 .481 8
Columbus (Cleveland) 34 43 .442 11
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 33 43 .434 11½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 30 48 .385 15½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 47 27 .635
Buffalo (Toronto) 46 30 .605 2
Worcester (Boston) 42 35 .545
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 35 41 .461 13
Rochester (Washington) 31 43 .419 16
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 26 51 .338 22½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 52 26 .667
Nashville (Milwaukee) 45 33 .577 7
Jacksonville (Miami) 44 34 .564 8
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 42 37 .532 10½
Memphis (St. Louis) 38 41 .481 14½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 30 46 .395 21
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 28 50 .359 24

___

Sunday’s Games

Worcester 8, Buffalo 1

Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, canc.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd.

Toledo 6, Omaha 3

Louisville 2, Iowa 0

Indianapolis 12, St. Paul 5

Gwinnett 4, Memphis 2

Norfolk 5, Durham 3

Charlotte 4, Jacksonville 3

Columbus 6, Nashville 0, 1st game

Columbus 2, Nashviile 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Durham 5, Memphis 2

Worcester 7, Scranton/W-B 2

Rochester 3, Syracuse 1

Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4

Lehigh Valley 6, Bufffalo 1

Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 4

Omaha 11, Columbus 7, 11 innings

Iowa 5, Indianapolis 1

St. Paul 5, Louisville 4

Nashville 3, Toledo 2

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Bufffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

Senate report advocates FISMA reforms after finding slow progress on agency cybersecurity

Air Force taking measures to help airmen retain sexual assault training information

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up