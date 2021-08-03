Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 45 32 .584 — Toledo (Detroit) 44 33…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 45 32 .584 — Toledo (Detroit) 44 33 .571 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 41 37 .526 4½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 37 40 .481 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 34 43 .442 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 33 43 .434 11½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 30 48 .385 15½ Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 47 27 .635 — Buffalo (Toronto) 46 30 .605 2 Worcester (Boston) 42 35 .545 6½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 35 41 .461 13 Rochester (Washington) 31 43 .419 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 26 51 .338 22½ Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 52 26 .667 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 45 33 .577 7 Jacksonville (Miami) 44 34 .564 8 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 42 37 .532 10½ Memphis (St. Louis) 38 41 .481 14½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 30 46 .395 21 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 28 50 .359 24

Sunday’s Games

Worcester 8, Buffalo 1

Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, canc.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd.

Toledo 6, Omaha 3

Louisville 2, Iowa 0

Indianapolis 12, St. Paul 5

Gwinnett 4, Memphis 2

Norfolk 5, Durham 3

Charlotte 4, Jacksonville 3

Columbus 6, Nashville 0, 1st game

Columbus 2, Nashviile 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Durham 5, Memphis 2

Worcester 7, Scranton/W-B 2

Rochester 3, Syracuse 1

Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4

Lehigh Valley 6, Bufffalo 1

Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 4

Omaha 11, Columbus 7, 11 innings

Iowa 5, Indianapolis 1

St. Paul 5, Louisville 4

Nashville 3, Toledo 2

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Bufffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

