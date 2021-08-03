Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|45
|32
|.584
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|44
|33
|.571
|1
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|41
|37
|.526
|4½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|37
|40
|.481
|8
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|34
|43
|.442
|11
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|33
|43
|.434
|11½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|30
|48
|.385
|15½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|46
|30
|.605
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|42
|35
|.545
|6½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|35
|41
|.461
|13
|Rochester (Washington)
|31
|43
|.419
|16
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|51
|.338
|22½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|52
|26
|.667
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|45
|33
|.577
|7
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|44
|34
|.564
|8
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|42
|37
|.532
|10½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|38
|41
|.481
|14½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|30
|46
|.395
|21
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|50
|.359
|24
___
|Sunday’s Games
Worcester 8, Buffalo 1
Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, canc.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd.
Toledo 6, Omaha 3
Louisville 2, Iowa 0
Indianapolis 12, St. Paul 5
Gwinnett 4, Memphis 2
Norfolk 5, Durham 3
Charlotte 4, Jacksonville 3
Columbus 6, Nashville 0, 1st game
Columbus 2, Nashviile 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Durham 5, Memphis 2
Worcester 7, Scranton/W-B 2
Rochester 3, Syracuse 1
Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4
Lehigh Valley 6, Bufffalo 1
Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 4
Omaha 11, Columbus 7, 11 innings
Iowa 5, Indianapolis 1
St. Paul 5, Louisville 4
Nashville 3, Toledo 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Nashville, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Bufffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
