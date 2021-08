Sunday, August 8 VOLLEYBALL Women Bronze Medal Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15) WATER POLO Men Placing Italy…

Sunday, August 8

VOLLEYBALL

Women

Bronze Medal

Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15)

WATER POLO

Men

Placing

Italy 18, Montenegro 17, Italy wins 4-3 in shootout

