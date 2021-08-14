CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Spanish Vuelta: Defending champion Roglic wins opening stage

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 4:21 PM

BURGOS, Spain (AP) — Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic won the opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Saturday.

Roglic was fastest in the short first stage in the city of Burgos, finishing the 7.1-kilometer (4.4-mile) time trial in 8 minutes, 32 seconds.

Alex Aranburu finished second, six seconds behind, and Jan Tratnik was another two seconds back in third.

Roglic had also opened with a win in 2020 en route to his second consecutive Vuelta title.

Sunday’s second stage will take riders through a flat 166-kilometer (103-mile) route that should favor the sprinters.

The three-week Grand Tour race will finish in Santiago de Compostela.

