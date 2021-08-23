CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Shaqiri leaves Liverpool after…

Shaqiri leaves Liverpool after 3 years, joins Lyon in France

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYON, France (AP) — Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri ended his three-year spell at Liverpool by joining French club Lyon for a reported fee of $13 million on Monday.

Shaqiri scored eight goals in 63 appearances for Liverpool, with whom he won the Premier League and Champions League.

Shaqiri, who helped Switzerland reached the quarterfinals at Euro 2020, failed to establish himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up after joining from Stoke in 2018 and was mainly used as a substitute.

He had two years left on his deal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up