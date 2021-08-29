CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Rasmus Højgaard fires 63…

Rasmus Højgaard fires 63 to win European Masters by 1 shot

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 11:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Rasmus Højgaard fired a 7-under round of 63 to win the European Masters on Sunday by one stroke from Bernd Wiesberger, who made double bogey at the 18th after hitting into green-side water.

Wiesberger, who is on the fringes of selection for Europe’s Ryder Cup team next month, hit his tee shot at the par-4 18th into a bunker then found water with his second shot.

The Austrian player took a six and carded a 65 to fall into second place in the tournament at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club.

The 20-year-old Højgaard’s late charge had left him leading in the clubhouse on a 13-under total of 267 that held up for his third victory on the European Tour.

Højgaard’s round of five birdies and one eagle-3 on the 14th included playing the last six holes in five under par. He made a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th that proved decisive.

Henrik Stenson also shot a clean round of 63, with seven birdies in the sun-bathed Swiss Alps to move up to third place at 11 under.

Playing in the final group, morning co-leaders Sean Crocker (70) and Renato Paratore (71) finished in ties for fourth and seventh, respectively, after starting at 10 under.

Højgaard now has a victory in each of his three years as a professional. He won the Mauritius Open in December 2019 and the UK Championship exactly one year ago.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up