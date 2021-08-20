CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Pulisic tests positive for virus ahead of WCup qualifiers

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 9:25 AM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before United States players are due to report for camp ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday that the 22-year-old American had tested positive and was in self-isolation, ruling him out of Saturday’s game against Arsenal.

“Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week,” Pulisic wrote Friday in a message on his Instagram Stories. “Thankfully I’m fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can’t wait to get back in action! Thank you for your support.”

The United States has three games crammed into a seven-day span when World Cup qualifying starts in September.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his roster next week. American players from European clubs and Major League Soccer teams will report to Nashville starting Aug. 29.

The team plays its opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

