PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Purse: $6.4 Million
Second Round Scores from the $6,400,000
2021 Wyndham Championship
played on the par 35,35-70-7131 yards of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.
|Second Round
Russell Henley 62-64_126
Rory Sabbatini 66-64_130
Webb Simpson 65-65_130
Scott Piercy 64-66_130
Justin Rose 66-65_131
Tyler Duncan 69-62_131
Brian Stuard 65-66_131
Kevin Streelman 66-66_132
Alex Smalley 68-64_132
Tyler McCumber 65-67_132
Kevin Na 68-64_132
Chris Kirk 64-69_133
Kevin Kisner 65-68_133
Hudson Swafford 64-69_133
Bronson Burgoon 65-68_133
Sam Ryder 68-65_133
Mackenzie Hughes 70-63_133
Matt Kuchar 66-67_133
Sung Kang 64-69_133
Sebastián Muñoz 66-67_133
Jhonattan Vegas 65-68_133
John Augenstein 68-65_133
Denny McCarthy 65-69_134
Tommy Fleetwood 66-68_134
Sungjae Im 66-68_134
Si Woo Kim 66-68_134
Erik van Rooyen 65-69_134
Ben Martin 67-67_134
Harold Varner III 67-67_134
Cameron Percy 67-67_134
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68_134
David Lingmerth 68-67_135
James Hahn 68-67_135
Adam Hadwin 64-71_135
Camilo Villegas 68-67_135
Byeong Hun An 69-66_135
Roger Sloan 71-64_135
K.H. Lee 67-68_135
Branden Grace 66-69_135
Keith Mitchell 67-68_135
Aaron Wise 66-70_136
Jason Dufner 71-65_136
Nick Taylor 65-71_136
Bubba Watson 67-69_136
Anirban Lahiri 67-69_136
Ben Taylor 68-68_136
Will Zalatoris 68-68_136
Brendon Todd 69-67_136
Adam Scott 66-70_136
Nate Lashley 68-68_136
Michael Kim 67-69_136
Brian Gay 70-66_136
Michael Gligic 65-71_136
Rafael Campos 66-70_136
Nelson Ledesma 69-67_136
Rob Oppenheim 66-71_137
Beau Hossler 68-69_137
Mark Hubbard 67-70_137
Russell Knox 74-63_137
C.T. Pan 68-69_137
Kevin Tway 66-71_137
Matt Jones 69-68_137
Richy Werenski 67-70_137
Harry Higgs 70-67_137
Robert MacIntyre 69-68_137
Austin Eckroat 68-69_137
Chris Baker 67-70_137
Andrew Landry 65-72_137
Seamus Power 67-70_137
Brice Garnett 69-68_137
Johnson Wagner 68-69_137
Chesson Hadley 68-69_137
Sepp Straka 66-71_137
Mark Anderson 66-71_137
The following players failed to make the cut.
Xinjun Zhang 68-70_138
Scott Stallings 67-71_138
Bo Hoag 67-71_138
Martin Laird 68-70_138
Hideki Matsuyama 69-69_138
Gary Woodland 70-68_138
Dylan Frittelli 69-69_138
Patrick Rodgers 71-67_138
Hank Lebioda 69-69_138
Rhein Gibson 66-72_138
Will Gordon 68-70_138
Doug Ghim 68-70_138
John Senden 67-71_138
Michael Thompson 64-74_138
Ryan Moore 68-70_138
Doc Redman 67-71_138
Nick Watney 69-70_139
Scott Brown 69-70_139
J.J. Spaun 67-72_139
Brian Harman 69-70_139
John Huh 68-71_139
Bill Haas 70-69_139
Joseph Bramlett 72-67_139
Luke List 66-73_139
Matthew NeSmith 70-69_139
Brandon Hagy 71-68_139
Matthew Wolff 69-70_139
Adam Long 72-67_139
Luke Donald 72-67_139
Joel Dahmen 68-71_139
Lanto Griffin 71-68_139
Talor Gooch 68-71_139
Chase Seiffert 67-72_139
Fabián Gómez 70-70_140
Kyle Stanley 71-69_140
Patton Kizzire 70-70_140
Jim Herman 72-68_140
J.T. Poston 71-69_140
Tom Hoge 73-67_140
Adam Schenk 70-70_140
Mito Pereira 73-67_140
Bo Van Pelt 68-72_140
D.J. Trahan 71-69_140
Zach Johnson 69-71_140
Andrew Putnam 67-73_140
Francesco Molinari 67-73_140
Scott Harrington 68-72_140
K.J. Choi 66-74_140
Connor Arendell 71-69_140
Martin Trainer 71-70_141
Sean O’Hair 67-74_141
Peter Malnati 70-71_141
Ryan Brehm 67-74_141
Ted Potter, Jr. 64-77_141
Davis Thompson 70-71_141
Sebastian Cappelen 70-71_141
Kris Ventura 71-70_141
Satoshi Kodaira 70-72_142
Ryan Armour 74-68_142
Robby Shelton 70-72_142
Padraig Harrington 66-76_142
Lucas Glover 70-72_142
Chez Reavie 70-72_142
Rickie Fowler 71-72_143
Kramer Hickok 69-74_143
Robert Streb 68-76_144
Austin Cook 70-74_144
Vincent Whaley 70-74_144
Jason Kokrak 70-74_144
Brandt Snedeker 69-75_144
Michael Gellerman 69-75_144
Akshay Bhatia 72-73_145
Aaron Baddeley 73-72_145
Josh Teater 70-75_145
Wes Roach 70-75_145
Wyndham Clark 76-70_146
Charl Schwartzel 74-73_147
Tom Lewis 71-76_147
Jonas Blixt 77-71_148
Jacob Bergeron 71-77_148
Matt Every 73-77_150
Matt Vick 77-79_156
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.