PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

Friday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Purse: $6.4 Million Second Round Scores

Friday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Purse: $6.4 Million

Second Round Scores from the $6,400,000

2021 Wyndham Championship

played on the par 35,35-70-7131 yards of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC

This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.

Second Round

Russell Henley 62-64_126

Rory Sabbatini 66-64_130

Webb Simpson 65-65_130

Scott Piercy 64-66_130

Justin Rose 66-65_131

Tyler Duncan 69-62_131

Brian Stuard 65-66_131

Kevin Streelman 66-66_132

Alex Smalley 68-64_132

Tyler McCumber 65-67_132

Kevin Na 68-64_132

Chris Kirk 64-69_133

Kevin Kisner 65-68_133

Hudson Swafford 64-69_133

Bronson Burgoon 65-68_133

Sam Ryder 68-65_133

Mackenzie Hughes 70-63_133

Matt Kuchar 66-67_133

Sung Kang 64-69_133

Sebastián Muñoz 66-67_133

Jhonattan Vegas 65-68_133

John Augenstein 68-65_133

Denny McCarthy 65-69_134

Tommy Fleetwood 66-68_134

Sungjae Im 66-68_134

Si Woo Kim 66-68_134

Erik van Rooyen 65-69_134

Ben Martin 67-67_134

Harold Varner III 67-67_134

Cameron Percy 67-67_134

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68_134

David Lingmerth 68-67_135

James Hahn 68-67_135

Adam Hadwin 64-71_135

Camilo Villegas 68-67_135

Byeong Hun An 69-66_135

Roger Sloan 71-64_135

K.H. Lee 67-68_135

Branden Grace 66-69_135

Keith Mitchell 67-68_135

Aaron Wise 66-70_136

Jason Dufner 71-65_136

Nick Taylor 65-71_136

Bubba Watson 67-69_136

Anirban Lahiri 67-69_136

Ben Taylor 68-68_136

Will Zalatoris 68-68_136

Brendon Todd 69-67_136

Adam Scott 66-70_136

Nate Lashley 68-68_136

Michael Kim 67-69_136

Brian Gay 70-66_136

Michael Gligic 65-71_136

Rafael Campos 66-70_136

Nelson Ledesma 69-67_136

Rob Oppenheim 66-71_137

Beau Hossler 68-69_137

Mark Hubbard 67-70_137

Russell Knox 74-63_137

C.T. Pan 68-69_137

Kevin Tway 66-71_137

Matt Jones 69-68_137

Richy Werenski 67-70_137

Harry Higgs 70-67_137

Robert MacIntyre 69-68_137

Austin Eckroat 68-69_137

Chris Baker 67-70_137

Andrew Landry 65-72_137

Seamus Power 67-70_137

Brice Garnett 69-68_137

Johnson Wagner 68-69_137

Chesson Hadley 68-69_137

Sepp Straka 66-71_137

Mark Anderson 66-71_137

The following players failed to make the cut.

Xinjun Zhang 68-70_138

Scott Stallings 67-71_138

Bo Hoag 67-71_138

Martin Laird 68-70_138

Hideki Matsuyama 69-69_138

Gary Woodland 70-68_138

Dylan Frittelli 69-69_138

Patrick Rodgers 71-67_138

Hank Lebioda 69-69_138

Rhein Gibson 66-72_138

Will Gordon 68-70_138

Doug Ghim 68-70_138

John Senden 67-71_138

Michael Thompson 64-74_138

Ryan Moore 68-70_138

Doc Redman 67-71_138

Nick Watney 69-70_139

Scott Brown 69-70_139

J.J. Spaun 67-72_139

Brian Harman 69-70_139

John Huh 68-71_139

Bill Haas 70-69_139

Joseph Bramlett 72-67_139

Luke List 66-73_139

Matthew NeSmith 70-69_139

Brandon Hagy 71-68_139

Matthew Wolff 69-70_139

Adam Long 72-67_139

Luke Donald 72-67_139

Joel Dahmen 68-71_139

Lanto Griffin 71-68_139

Talor Gooch 68-71_139

Chase Seiffert 67-72_139

Fabián Gómez 70-70_140

Kyle Stanley 71-69_140

Patton Kizzire 70-70_140

Jim Herman 72-68_140

J.T. Poston 71-69_140

Tom Hoge 73-67_140

Adam Schenk 70-70_140

Mito Pereira 73-67_140

Bo Van Pelt 68-72_140

D.J. Trahan 71-69_140

Zach Johnson 69-71_140

Andrew Putnam 67-73_140

Francesco Molinari 67-73_140

Scott Harrington 68-72_140

K.J. Choi 66-74_140

Connor Arendell 71-69_140

Martin Trainer 71-70_141

Sean O’Hair 67-74_141

Peter Malnati 70-71_141

Ryan Brehm 67-74_141

Ted Potter, Jr. 64-77_141

Davis Thompson 70-71_141

Sebastian Cappelen 70-71_141

Kris Ventura 71-70_141

Satoshi Kodaira 70-72_142

Ryan Armour 74-68_142

Robby Shelton 70-72_142

Padraig Harrington 66-76_142

Lucas Glover 70-72_142

Chez Reavie 70-72_142

Rickie Fowler 71-72_143

Kramer Hickok 69-74_143

Robert Streb 68-76_144

Austin Cook 70-74_144

Vincent Whaley 70-74_144

Jason Kokrak 70-74_144

Brandt Snedeker 69-75_144

Michael Gellerman 69-75_144

Akshay Bhatia 72-73_145

Aaron Baddeley 73-72_145

Josh Teater 70-75_145

Wes Roach 70-75_145

Wyndham Clark 76-70_146

Charl Schwartzel 74-73_147

Tom Lewis 71-76_147

Jonas Blixt 77-71_148

Jacob Bergeron 71-77_148

Matt Every 73-77_150

Matt Vick 77-79_156

