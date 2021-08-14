PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Purse: $6.4 Million Third Round Scores from the $6,400,000…

Listen now to WTOP News

Saturday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Purse: $6.4 Million

Third Round Scores from the $6,400,000

2021 Wyndham Championship

played on the par 35,35-70-7131 yards of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC

This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.

Third Round

Russell Henley 62-64-69—195 -15

Tyler McCumber 65-67-66—198 -12

Branden Grace 66-69-64—199 -11

Roger Sloan 71-64-64—199 -11

Kevin Kisner 65-68-66—199 -11

Kevin Na 68-64-67—199 -11

Scott Piercy 64-66-69—199 -11

Rory Sabbatini 66-64-69—199 -11

Adam Scott 66-70-64—200 -10

Hudson Swafford 64-69-67—200 -10

Kevin Streelman 66-66-68—200 -10

Justin Rose 66-65-69—200 -10

Tyler Duncan 69-62-69—200 -10

Webb Simpson 65-65-70—200 -10

Will Zalatoris 68-68-65—201 -9

Brendon Todd 69-67-65—201 -9

Ben Taylor 68-68-65—201 -9

Adam Hadwin 64-71-66—201 -9

Sungjae Im 66-68-67—201 -9

Si Woo Kim 66-68-67—201 -9

Sung Kang 64-69-68—201 -9

Sebastián Muñoz 66-67-68—201 -9

Harry Higgs 70-67-65—202 -8

K.H. Lee 67-68-67—202 -8

Cameron Percy 67-67-68—202 -8

John Augenstein 68-65-69—202 -8

Chris Kirk 64-69-69—202 -8

C.T. Pan 68-69-66—203 -7

Anirban Lahiri 67-69-67—203 -7

Nick Taylor 65-71-67—203 -7

Aaron Wise 66-70-67—203 -7

Byeong Hun An 69-66-68—203 -7

Denny McCarthy 65-69-69—203 -7

Mackenzie Hughes 70-63-70—203 -7

Brian Stuard 65-66-72—203 -7

Sepp Straka 66-71-67—204 -6

Matt Kuchar 66-67-71—204 -6

Alex Smalley 68-64-72—204 -6

Johnson Wagner 68-69-68—205 -5

Brice Garnett 69-68-68—205 -5

Kevin Tway 66-71-68—205 -5

Russell Knox 74-63-68—205 -5

Beau Hossler 68-69-68—205 -5

Mark Hubbard 67-70-68—205 -5

Brian Gay 70-66-69—205 -5

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68-71—205 -5

David Lingmerth 68-67-70—205 -5

Harold Varner III 67-67-71—205 -5

Jhonattan Vegas 65-68-72—205 -5

Sam Ryder 68-65-72—205 -5

Chesson Hadley 68-69-69—206 -4

Matt Jones 69-68-69—206 -4

Rob Oppenheim 66-71-69—206 -4

Bubba Watson 67-69-70—206 -4

Jason Dufner 71-65-70—206 -4

Keith Mitchell 67-68-71—206 -4

Camilo Villegas 68-67-71—206 -4

Tommy Fleetwood 66-68-72—206 -4

Mark Anderson 66-71-70—207 -3

Austin Eckroat 68-69-70—207 -3

Richy Werenski 67-70-70—207 -3

James Hahn 68-67-72—207 -3

Erik van Rooyen 65-69-73—207 -3

Bronson Burgoon 65-68-74—207 -3

Robert MacIntyre 69-68-71—208 -2

Michael Kim 67-69-72—208 -2

Seamus Power 67-70-72—209 -1

Andrew Landry 65-72-72—209 -1

Michael Gligic 65-71-73—209 -1

Nelson Ledesma 69-67-74—210 E

Ben Martin 67-67-76—210 E

Chris Baker 67-70-74—211 +1

Nate Lashley 68-68-75—211 +1

Rafael Campos 66-70-77—213 +3

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.