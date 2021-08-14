PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Purse: $6.4 Million
Third Round Scores from the $6,400,000
2021 Wyndham Championship
played on the par 35,35-70-7131 yards of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.
|Third Round
Russell Henley 62-64-69—195 -15
Tyler McCumber 65-67-66—198 -12
Branden Grace 66-69-64—199 -11
Roger Sloan 71-64-64—199 -11
Kevin Kisner 65-68-66—199 -11
Kevin Na 68-64-67—199 -11
Scott Piercy 64-66-69—199 -11
Rory Sabbatini 66-64-69—199 -11
Adam Scott 66-70-64—200 -10
Hudson Swafford 64-69-67—200 -10
Kevin Streelman 66-66-68—200 -10
Justin Rose 66-65-69—200 -10
Tyler Duncan 69-62-69—200 -10
Webb Simpson 65-65-70—200 -10
Will Zalatoris 68-68-65—201 -9
Brendon Todd 69-67-65—201 -9
Ben Taylor 68-68-65—201 -9
Adam Hadwin 64-71-66—201 -9
Sungjae Im 66-68-67—201 -9
Si Woo Kim 66-68-67—201 -9
Sung Kang 64-69-68—201 -9
Sebastián Muñoz 66-67-68—201 -9
Harry Higgs 70-67-65—202 -8
K.H. Lee 67-68-67—202 -8
Cameron Percy 67-67-68—202 -8
John Augenstein 68-65-69—202 -8
Chris Kirk 64-69-69—202 -8
C.T. Pan 68-69-66—203 -7
Anirban Lahiri 67-69-67—203 -7
Nick Taylor 65-71-67—203 -7
Aaron Wise 66-70-67—203 -7
Byeong Hun An 69-66-68—203 -7
Denny McCarthy 65-69-69—203 -7
Mackenzie Hughes 70-63-70—203 -7
Brian Stuard 65-66-72—203 -7
Sepp Straka 66-71-67—204 -6
Matt Kuchar 66-67-71—204 -6
Alex Smalley 68-64-72—204 -6
Johnson Wagner 68-69-68—205 -5
Brice Garnett 69-68-68—205 -5
Kevin Tway 66-71-68—205 -5
Russell Knox 74-63-68—205 -5
Beau Hossler 68-69-68—205 -5
Mark Hubbard 67-70-68—205 -5
Brian Gay 70-66-69—205 -5
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68-71—205 -5
David Lingmerth 68-67-70—205 -5
Harold Varner III 67-67-71—205 -5
Jhonattan Vegas 65-68-72—205 -5
Sam Ryder 68-65-72—205 -5
Chesson Hadley 68-69-69—206 -4
Matt Jones 69-68-69—206 -4
Rob Oppenheim 66-71-69—206 -4
Bubba Watson 67-69-70—206 -4
Jason Dufner 71-65-70—206 -4
Keith Mitchell 67-68-71—206 -4
Camilo Villegas 68-67-71—206 -4
Tommy Fleetwood 66-68-72—206 -4
Mark Anderson 66-71-70—207 -3
Austin Eckroat 68-69-70—207 -3
Richy Werenski 67-70-70—207 -3
James Hahn 68-67-72—207 -3
Erik van Rooyen 65-69-73—207 -3
Bronson Burgoon 65-68-74—207 -3
Robert MacIntyre 69-68-71—208 -2
Michael Kim 67-69-72—208 -2
Seamus Power 67-70-72—209 -1
Andrew Landry 65-72-72—209 -1
Michael Gligic 65-71-73—209 -1
Nelson Ledesma 69-67-74—210 E
Ben Martin 67-67-76—210 E
Chris Baker 67-70-74—211 +1
Nate Lashley 68-68-75—211 +1
Rafael Campos 66-70-77—213 +3
