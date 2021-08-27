PGA Tour Champions The Ally Challenge Scores

Friday At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club Grand Blanc, Mich. Yardage: 6,740; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million First Round…

Friday At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club Grand Blanc, Mich. Yardage: 6,740; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million First Round (Suspended due to darkness)

Marco Dawson 33-31_64

Bernhard Langer 34-30_64

Jim Furyk 31-34_65

Joe Durant 31-34_65

K.J. Choi 33-32_65

Darren Clarke 34-32_66

Woody Austin 34-32_66

Doug Barron 34-32_66

Davis Love III 35-32_67

Retief Goosen 34-33_67

Steve Flesch 32-35_67

Mike Weir 34-34_68

Jerry Kelly 33-35_68

Michael Allen 33-35_68

Ernie Els 33-36_69

Harrison Frazar 35-34_69

Wes Short, Jr. 35-34_69

Jeff Maggert 33-36_69

Vijay Singh 35-34_69

David Toms 35-34_69

Scott Parel 35-34_69

Kevin Sutherland 33-36_69

Gene Sauers 36-33_69

Paul Broadhurst 35-34_69

Tom Byrum 35-34_69

Larry Mize 34-36_70

Rod Pampling 36-34_70

Stephen Ames 35-35_70

Colin Montgomerie 34-36_70

Rocco Mediate 35-35_70

Ken Duke 36-34_70

Tom Pernice Jr. 39-32_71

Kenny Perry 36-35_71

Brett Quigley 36-35_71

Stephen Dodd 36-36_72

Cameron Beckman 36-36_72

José María Olazábal 37-35_72

Tom Lehman 36-36_72

Ken Tanigawa 35-37_72

Scott Dunlap 35-37_72

David McKenzie 36-37_73

Duffy Waldorf 37-36_73

Shane Bertsch 38-37_75

Dan Forsman 38-38_76

Russ Cochran 37-39_76

Dicky Pride 40-36_76

The following did not finish round

Kent Jones

Corey Pavin

Billy Mayfair

Tim Herron

Paul Goydos

John Daly

Brandt Jobe

Jeff Sluman

Glen Day

Chris DiMarco

Stephen Leaney

Robert Karlsson

Robert Allenby

Thongchai Jaidee

Steven Alker

Mark O’Meara

Jay Haas

Lee Janzen

Tim Petrovic

David Frost

John Senden

Olin Browne

Bob Estes

Billy Andrade

Joey Sindelar

Shaun Micheel

Steve Jones

Scott Hebert

Brian Cooper

Scott Verplank

Mark Brooks

Loren Roberts

Tom Gillis

Roger Rowland

George Bowman

Steve Pate

