PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic Scores

|Friday
|At Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club
|Calgary, Alberta
|Purse: $2.35 million
|Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70
|First Round
Billy Mayfair 32-30_62
Mike Weir 31-32_63
Doug Barron 30-34_64
Steve Flesch 34-30_64
Stephen Ames 33-31_64
Ken Duke 33-32_65
Brandt Jobe 34-31_65
Robert Gamez 35-31_66
Kirk Triplett 34-32_66
Billy Andrade 33-33_66
Scott Dunlap 32-34_66
Jeff Maggert 32-34_66
Dean Wilson 34-33_67
John Riegger 33-34_67
Paul Stankowski 34-33_67
Paul Goydos 35-32_67
Tim Herron 35-32_67
Matt Gogel 36-31_67
Steve Pate 34-33_67
Alex Cejka 34-33_67
Jonathan Kaye 34-34_68
Lee Janzen 36-32_68
Kent Jones 34-34_68
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-33_68
Tim Petrovic 35-33_68
David McKenzie 34-34_68
Bernhard Langer 35-33_68
Cliff Kresge 35-33_68
Gibby Gilbert III 35-33_68
David Morland IV 37-31_68
Dennis Hendershott 35-33_68
Harrison Frazar 35-34_69
Esteban Toledo 35-34_69
Scott Parel 36-33_69
Michael Allen 35-34_69
Vijay Singh 35-34_69
Fran Quinn 35-34_69
Keith Clearwater 36-33_69
Skip Kendall 35-34_69
Rod Pampling 36-34_70
Ken Tanigawa 34-36_70
Mark Brooks 36-34_70
Brett Quigley 34-36_70
Cameron Beckman 36-34_70
Tom Byrum 35-35_70
Wes Short, Jr. 33-37_70
Omar Uresti 38-32_70
Jay Delsing 34-36_70
Duffy Waldorf 36-35_71
Willie Wood 35-36_71
Olin Browne 35-36_71
Shaun Micheel 35-36_71
Robert Allenby 37-34_71
Frank Lickliter II 32-39_71
Chris DiMarco 35-37_72
Todd Hamilton 35-37_72
Jim Carter 37-35_72
Jay Williamson 39-33_72
Dick Mast 38-34_72
Carlos Franco 37-36_73
Robin Byrd 39-34_73
Guy Boros 40-34_74
Ted Tryba 34-41_75
Jerry Smith 40-37_77
Spike McRoy 37-40_77
