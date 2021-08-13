CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic Scores

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 6:00 PM

Friday
At Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.35 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70
First Round

Billy Mayfair 32-30_62

Mike Weir 31-32_63

Doug Barron 30-34_64

Steve Flesch 34-30_64

Stephen Ames 33-31_64

Ken Duke 33-32_65

Brandt Jobe 34-31_65

Robert Gamez 35-31_66

Kirk Triplett 34-32_66

Billy Andrade 33-33_66

Scott Dunlap 32-34_66

Jeff Maggert 32-34_66

Dean Wilson 34-33_67

John Riegger 33-34_67

Paul Stankowski 34-33_67

Paul Goydos 35-32_67

Tim Herron 35-32_67

Matt Gogel 36-31_67

Steve Pate 34-33_67

Alex Cejka 34-33_67

Jonathan Kaye 34-34_68

Lee Janzen 36-32_68

Kent Jones 34-34_68

Tom Pernice Jr. 35-33_68

Tim Petrovic 35-33_68

David McKenzie 34-34_68

Bernhard Langer 35-33_68

Cliff Kresge 35-33_68

Gibby Gilbert III 35-33_68

David Morland IV 37-31_68

Dennis Hendershott 35-33_68

Harrison Frazar 35-34_69

Esteban Toledo 35-34_69

Scott Parel 36-33_69

Michael Allen 35-34_69

Vijay Singh 35-34_69

Fran Quinn 35-34_69

Keith Clearwater 36-33_69

Skip Kendall 35-34_69

Rod Pampling 36-34_70

Ken Tanigawa 34-36_70

Mark Brooks 36-34_70

Brett Quigley 34-36_70

Cameron Beckman 36-34_70

Tom Byrum 35-35_70

Wes Short, Jr. 33-37_70

Omar Uresti 38-32_70

Jay Delsing 34-36_70

Duffy Waldorf 36-35_71

Willie Wood 35-36_71

Olin Browne 35-36_71

Shaun Micheel 35-36_71

Robert Allenby 37-34_71

Frank Lickliter II 32-39_71

Chris DiMarco 35-37_72

Todd Hamilton 35-37_72

Jim Carter 37-35_72

Jay Williamson 39-33_72

Dick Mast 38-34_72

Carlos Franco 37-36_73

Robin Byrd 39-34_73

Guy Boros 40-34_74

Ted Tryba 34-41_75

Jerry Smith 40-37_77

Spike McRoy 37-40_77

