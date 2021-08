Monday Women Doubles Finals Bronze Medal Match South Korea (Kim Soyeong; Kong Heeyong), def. South Korea (Lee Sohee; Shin Seungchan),…

Monday

Women

Doubles

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

South Korea (Kim Soyeong; Kong Heeyong), def. South Korea (Lee Sohee; Shin Seungchan), 21-10, 21-17.

