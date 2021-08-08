2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
Home » Sports » Nathan, López help Earthquakes…

Nathan, López help Earthquakes beat LAFC 2-1

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 9:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif.; (AP) — Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso and Javier López each scored to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Sunday night.

Cristian Espinoza had two assists for San Jose (5-7-6).

Nathan opened the scoring in the 11th minute and López doubled the advantage for the Earthquakes in the 28th.

An own goal in the 39th minute trimmed LAFC’s deficit to 2-1.

The Earthquakes have won their last three matches against LAFC after losing each of the first five meetings.

San Jose is undefeated, with two wins, in its last seven matches (W1 D5 L0).

López, who has five goals this season, scored in his second consecutive game.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up