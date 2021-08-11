Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 57 28 .671 — San Jose (San Francisco) 54…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 57 28 .671 — San Jose (San Francisco) 54 31 .635 3 Modesto (Seattle) 43 42 .506 14 Stockton (Oakland) 36 49 .424 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 47 36 .566 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 43 41 .512 4½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 37 47 .440 10½ Visalia (Arizona) 21 64 .247 27

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire 13, Visalia 7

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Lake Elsinore 5

Fresno 4, San Jose 3

Stockton 14, Modesto 12

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 8, Visalia 4

San Jose 4, Modesto 0

Fresno 12, Stockton 4

Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

