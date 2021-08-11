CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 1:07 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 57 28 .671
San Jose (San Francisco) 54 31 .635 3
Modesto (Seattle) 43 42 .506 14
Stockton (Oakland) 36 49 .424 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 47 36 .566
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 43 41 .512
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 37 47 .440 10½
Visalia (Arizona) 21 64 .247 27

___

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire 13, Visalia 7

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Lake Elsinore 5

Fresno 4, San Jose 3

Stockton 14, Modesto 12

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 8, Visalia 4

San Jose 4, Modesto 0

Fresno 12, Stockton 4

Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

