Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|57
|28
|.671
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|54
|31
|.635
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|43
|42
|.506
|14
|Stockton (Oakland)
|36
|49
|.424
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|36
|.566
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|43
|41
|.512
|4½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|37
|47
|.440
|10½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|21
|64
|.247
|27
___
|Sunday’s Games
Inland Empire 13, Visalia 7
Rancho Cucamonga 13, Lake Elsinore 5
Fresno 4, San Jose 3
Stockton 14, Modesto 12
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 8, Visalia 4
San Jose 4, Modesto 0
Fresno 12, Stockton 4
Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.