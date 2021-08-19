CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 1:31 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 61 31 .663
San Jose (San Francisco) 57 35 .620 4
Modesto (Seattle) 48 43 .527 12½
Stockton (Oakland) 38 53 .418 22½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 40 .560
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 46 46 .500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 40 51 .440 11
Visalia (Arizona) 25 67 .272 26½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno 2 Visalia 0

San Jose 6, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Modesto 11, Stockton 4

Inland Empire 4, Lake Elsinore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 8, Fresno 3

San Jose 4, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Stockton at Modesto, ppd.

Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 6

Thursday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

