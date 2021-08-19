Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|61
|31
|.663
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|57
|35
|.620
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|48
|43
|.527
|12½
|Stockton (Oakland)
|38
|53
|.418
|22½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|51
|40
|.560
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|46
|46
|.500
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|40
|51
|.440
|11
|Visalia (Arizona)
|25
|67
|.272
|26½
|Tuesday’s Games
Fresno 2 Visalia 0
San Jose 6, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Modesto 11, Stockton 4
Inland Empire 4, Lake Elsinore 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Visalia 8, Fresno 3
San Jose 4, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Stockton at Modesto, ppd.
Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 6
|Thursday’s Games
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
