Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 61 31 .663 — San Jose (San Francisco) 57 35 .620 4 Modesto (Seattle) 48 43 .527 12½ Stockton (Oakland) 38 53 .418 22½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 40 .560 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 46 46 .500 5½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 40 51 .440 11 Visalia (Arizona) 25 67 .272 26½

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno 2 Visalia 0

San Jose 6, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Modesto 11, Stockton 4

Inland Empire 4, Lake Elsinore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 8, Fresno 3

San Jose 4, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Stockton at Modesto, ppd.

Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 6

Thursday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

