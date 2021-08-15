Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 47 40 .540 — Jupiter (Miami) 44…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 47 40 .540 — Jupiter (Miami) 44 43 .4506 3 Daytona (Cincinnati) 44 46 .489 4½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 27 59 .314 19½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 60 27 .690 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 53 33 .616 6½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 44 41 .518 14½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 45 .464 19½ Dunedin (Toronto) 40 49 .449 21 Lakeland (Detroit) 37 52 .416 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 4, Clearwater 3

Bradenton 2, Fort Myers 1, 10 innings

Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 3, 1st game

Lakeland 3, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game

Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 2, 1st game

Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 3, 2nd game

Jupiter at Daytona, susp.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 7, Clearwater 6, 10 innings

Palm Beach 7, Lakeland 3

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.

Jupiter 3, Daytona 0

Jupiter 9, Daytona 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, TBA

