Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|47
|40
|.540
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|44
|43
|.4506
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|44
|46
|.489
|4½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|27
|59
|.314
|19½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|60
|27
|.690
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|53
|33
|.616
|6½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|44
|41
|.518
|14½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|45
|.464
|19½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|40
|49
|.449
|21
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|37
|52
|.416
|24
___
|Saturday’s Games
Tampa 4, Clearwater 3
Bradenton 2, Fort Myers 1, 10 innings
Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 3, 1st game
Lakeland 3, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game
Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 2, 1st game
Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 3, 2nd game
Jupiter at Daytona, susp.
|Sunday’s Games
Tampa 7, Clearwater 6, 10 innings
Palm Beach 7, Lakeland 3
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 1 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.
Jupiter 3, Daytona 0
Jupiter 9, Daytona 8, 8 innings, 2nd game
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, TBA
