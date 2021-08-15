CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 9:39 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 47 40 .540
Jupiter (Miami) 44 43 .4506 3
Daytona (Cincinnati) 44 46 .489
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 27 59 .314 19½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 60 27 .690
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 53 33 .616
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 44 41 .518 14½
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 45 .464 19½
Dunedin (Toronto) 40 49 .449 21
Lakeland (Detroit) 37 52 .416 24

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 4, Clearwater 3

Bradenton 2, Fort Myers 1, 10 innings

Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 3, 1st game

Lakeland 3, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game

Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 2, 1st game

Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 3, 2nd game

Jupiter at Daytona, susp.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 7, Clearwater 6, 10 innings

Palm Beach 7, Lakeland 3

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.

Jupiter 3, Daytona 0

Jupiter 9, Daytona 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, TBA

