2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Baseball's Alvarez to become a summer-winter medalist | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 41 37 .526
Daytona (Cincinnati) 40 41 .494
Jupiter (Miami) 39 40 .494
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 51 .329 15
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 24 .700
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 46 32 .590 9
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 41 37 .526 14
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 38 37 .507 15½
Dunedin (Toronto) 36 44 .450 20
Lakeland (Detroit) 30 49 .380 25½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.

Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 1st game

Jupiter 7, Tampa 6, 2nd game

Daytona 6, Lakeland 3

Dunedin 5, Fort Myers 4, 1st game

Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 5, 2nd game

Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 1st game, ppd.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 2nd game, canc.

Clearwater 6, Bradenton 3, 1st game

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2nd game, ppd.

Daytona 4, Lakeland 3

Tampa 8, Jupiter 1

Dunedin 8, Fort Myers 0

Friday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, canc.

Saturday’s Games

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, noon

Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon

Bradenton at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Accenture’s Gebre to be nominated to lead OFPP

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Top researcher says Space Force needs more balanced strategy to deliver short term results

CISA looks to tie together public-private partnerships through new cyber planning office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up