Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 41 37 .526 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 40…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 41 37 .526 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 40 41 .494 2½ Jupiter (Miami) 39 40 .494 2½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 51 .329 15 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 24 .700 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 46 32 .590 9 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 41 37 .526 14 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 38 37 .507 15½ Dunedin (Toronto) 36 44 .450 20 Lakeland (Detroit) 30 49 .380 25½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.

Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 1st game

Jupiter 7, Tampa 6, 2nd game

Daytona 6, Lakeland 3

Dunedin 5, Fort Myers 4, 1st game

Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 5, 2nd game

Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 1st game, ppd.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 2nd game, canc.

Clearwater 6, Bradenton 3, 1st game

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2nd game, ppd.

Daytona 4, Lakeland 3

Tampa 8, Jupiter 1

Dunedin 8, Fort Myers 0

Friday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, canc.

Saturday’s Games

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, noon

Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon

Bradenton at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.