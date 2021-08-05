Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|41
|37
|.526
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|40
|41
|.494
|2½
|Jupiter (Miami)
|39
|40
|.494
|2½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|51
|.329
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|56
|24
|.700
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|46
|32
|.590
|9
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|41
|37
|.526
|14
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|38
|37
|.507
|15½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|36
|44
|.450
|20
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|30
|49
|.380
|25½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.
Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 1st game
Jupiter 7, Tampa 6, 2nd game
Daytona 6, Lakeland 3
Dunedin 5, Fort Myers 4, 1st game
Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 5, 2nd game
Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 1st game, ppd.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 2nd game, canc.
Clearwater 6, Bradenton 3, 1st game
Bradenton at Clearwater, 2nd game, ppd.
Daytona 4, Lakeland 3
Tampa 8, Jupiter 1
Dunedin 8, Fort Myers 0
|Friday’s Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Tampa at Jupiter, canc.
|Saturday’s Games
Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Tampa at Jupiter, noon
Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon
Bradenton at Clearwater, noon
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
