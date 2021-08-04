Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 41 37 .526 — Jupiter (Miami) 39…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 41 37 .526 — Jupiter (Miami) 39 39 .500 2 Daytona (Cincinnati) 39 41 .487 3 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 51 .329 15 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 55 24 .696 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 46 31 .597 8 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 41 36 .532 13 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 37 37 .500 15½ Dunedin (Toronto) 35 44 .443 20 Lakeland (Detroit) 30 48 .385 24½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd. to Aug. 5

Lakeland 6, Daytona 4

Tampa at Jupiter, ppd.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, ppd.

Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.

Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 1st game

Jupiter 7, Tampa 6, 2nd game

Daytona 6, Lakeland 3

Dunedin 5, Fort Myers 4, 1st game

Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 5, 2nd game

Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.