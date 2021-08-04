2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Story behind tears from Lyles | How speed walking works | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 11:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 41 37 .526
Jupiter (Miami) 39 39 .500 2
Daytona (Cincinnati) 39 41 .487 3
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 51 .329 15
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 55 24 .696
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 46 31 .597 8
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 41 36 .532 13
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 37 37 .500 15½
Dunedin (Toronto) 35 44 .443 20
Lakeland (Detroit) 30 48 .385 24½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd. to Aug. 5

Lakeland 6, Daytona 4

Tampa at Jupiter, ppd.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, ppd.

Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.

Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 1st game

Jupiter 7, Tampa 6, 2nd game

Daytona 6, Lakeland 3

Dunedin 5, Fort Myers 4, 1st game

Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 5, 2nd game

Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

UPDATED: USPS, exempt from federal vaccine requirements, sees uptick of employees in quarantine

Another agency commits to a labor relations reset following Biden order

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up