Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|41
|37
|.526
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|39
|39
|.500
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|39
|41
|.487
|3
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|51
|.329
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|55
|24
|.696
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|46
|31
|.597
|8
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|41
|36
|.532
|13
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|37
|37
|.500
|15½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|35
|44
|.443
|20
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|30
|48
|.385
|24½
|Tuesday’s Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd. to Aug. 5
Lakeland 6, Daytona 4
Tampa at Jupiter, ppd.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, ppd.
Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.
Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 1st game
Jupiter 7, Tampa 6, 2nd game
Daytona 6, Lakeland 3
Dunedin 5, Fort Myers 4, 1st game
Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 5, 2nd game
Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Tampa at Jupiter, 2, 4 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
